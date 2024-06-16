Dan Hurley's wife Andrea calls herself a "dead mother," reveals why she can't watch team practices: "I'm not a sports person"

UConn Huskies head coach, Dan Hurley, and his wife Andrea are considered the college sports power couple. The two have always raved about their strong relationship.

Dan and Andrea appeared in an interview on WTNH News8, discussing their relationship and navigating their lives as one of Storr's most famous couples.

The interviewer asked Andrea Hurley if she thinks of herself as the mother of the Huskies squad. She said:

"I'm a dead mother. You know I'm not around too much and I can't watch practice. I can't that's too much for me." (3:04)

"I'm not a sports person I never was a sports person before this (her marriage)." (3:14)

Andrea then continued to say that she does not like hearing intense conversations between players and her husband.

"She doesn't understand motivational tactics, psychological tactics with motivation with your players," said Dan Hurley. (3:18)

Andrea believes that Dan should not be "rough" on the players but also said that she should "mind her business."

Dan Hurley's wife Andrea talked about her concerns when she initially learned about the LA Lakers' offer

Despite not being a "sports person," Andrea is heavily involved in the life of her husband and also attends basketball and football games. When the news of the Los Angeles Lakers offering a coaching job to Dan Hurley went viral, Andrea remained mum for several days.

The UConn HC was seen in LA, accompanied by her wife. The two visited the Lakers' front office and also attended a Billy Joel concert.

When she appeared in an interview with Erin Connolly on WFSB TV on June 15, Andrea talked about her thoughts on the coaching job offer and described her reaction after hearing of the offer.

"People love us here," Andrea said. "You know, in my head I’m saying to myself, like, we’re leaving. Like we just did this amazing thing that’s almost impossible to do, especially in this world of college basketball. And like, we’re just going to pick up and leave?"

While many analysts raved about Dan Hurley's ability to coach a team for championships, the head coach rejected the offer. He aims to lead the Huskies to the third NCAA championship title.

