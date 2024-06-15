"People love us here" — Dan Hurley's wife Andrea Hurley reveals her initial dilemma after learning about Lakers' $70 million offer

UConn nation can finally breathe easy. Dan Hurley will stay with the Huskies after turning down a $70 million offer from the LA Lakers. His wife, Andrea Hurley, broke her silence on the emotional rollercoaster that led to their decision in an interview with Erin Connolly on WFSB TV.

Connolly asked the UConn Huskies HC's wife:

“When you first found out that the Lakers were interested in Danny coming out there and being their head coach, where were you? What was your reaction to that?”

In response, Andrea said:

"People love us here. You know, in my head I’m saying to myself, like, we’re leaving. Like we just did this amazing thing that’s almost impossible to do, especially in this world of college basketball. And like, we’re just going to pick up and leave?"

The Hurleys' decision demonstrates their commitment to UConn, where they’ve found professional success and personal happiness.

Andrea Hurley key behind Dan Hurley staying at UConn Huskies

The decision by the UConn HC to turn down a mammoth six-year $70 million offer from the LA Lakers to stay with the UConn Huskies took the basketball world by storm. Hurley, who aims to coach UConn to a third consecutive national championship, chose happiness over a high-profile NBA job.

College basketball insider John Fanta shed light on Hurley's choice during an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." When asked if Hurley's family influenced his decision, Fanta said:

"Absolutely, they played everything in this, Colin. Andrea Hurley is the queen of the Hurley family, and she has all the say in the world."

Andrea, who met Dan during his playing days at Seton Hall, has been a constant source of support and stability for him, especially through his struggles with mental health. Fanta added:

"You can't mess with happiness, not when you are on top of the mountain and you've got a shot at a three-peat."

With his family's unwavering support, Dan Hurley is set to continue his legacy at UConn.

