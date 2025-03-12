"Dawg playing this game": Dawn Staley fires up South Carolina star Chloe Kitts ahead of March Madness

Dawn Staley has been impressed with the development of South Carolina junior Chloe Kitts this season, most notably in the last few weeks. Kitts averaged 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in the SEC Tournament, helping the Gamecocks to the conference title.

The 6-foot-2 forward capped off her amazing run with 15 points and nine rebounds in the championship game against No. 2 seed Texas, which earned her the tournament MVP award.

"She's a dawg playing this game," Staley said of Kitts, according to an X post by Michael Sauls of The State on Tuesday.

Dawn Staley added that Kitts has done a great job staying committed to her fitness regimen alongside the team's sports performance coach, Molly Binetti.

"This is the Chloe we projected when we started recruiting her," she said.

Kitts' performances in the last five games have been a major boost for the Gamecocks. Over that stretch, she has averaged 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting a blistering 64.8% from the field. Her best game of the season came in the SEC quarterfinals against Vanderbilt when she poured in 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The sudden uptick in Kitts' production could not have come at a better time for South Carolina, which is in contention for a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Dawn Staley highlights Sania Feagin's defensive growth and offensive impact

While Chloe Kitts has deservedly been in the spotlight, Dawn Staley also praised the play of senior forward Sania Feagin in the SEC Tournament.

Feagin averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the three tournament contests.

"Her defensive stamina has been great all season long... Her jump shot really allowed us to open up the game," Staley said, per Sauls' report. "Proud of her stamina with me and us here at South Carolina... It's easy to leave a place where you weren't playing right away."

Expand Tweet

Feagin received her first SEC All-Defensive Team honor this season after her constant hustle and energy on that end of the floor.

"I went from not really playing because of my defense to being on the All-SEC Defense team," Feagin said. "I take that in because it's a good accomplishment."

The Gamecocks have always performed well when Feagin is contributing on both ends of the floor. They have yet to lose a game this season when the Ellenwood, Georgia, native scores in double figures.

As March Madness approaches, Feagin's continued development will be crucial to Dawn Staley and South Carolina's quest for a consecutive national championship.

