Days after 45-point masterclass, Alabama star Sarah Ashlee Barker declares for the 2025 WNBA draft

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Sarah Ashlee Barker had a masterclass on Monday, March 24, to cap off her college career. The fifth-year star dropped a career-high for points in a game with 45, which also became a program record, on an uber-efficient 17-of-25 overall clip, to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block in 49 minutes of action.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to help her fifth-seeded team win over the Maryland Terrapins as they lost 111-108, in a thrilling double overtime affair in the second round of this year's national tournament. With an early exit for the Kristy Curry-coached team, the senior is looking ahead to the next stage of her career.

On Wednesday, April 2, Barker announced her declaration for the 2025 WNBA draft, just days after her career outing in the college postseason. She penned a heartfelt letter filled with gratitude and appreciation.

She captioned her announcement, writing:

"Thank you college basketball for everything!! Roll Tide forever," along with a red heart emoji.

There is no doubt that a performance like the one Barker put up will propel her draft stock and chance to get drafted into the WNBA. Her mixture of raw talent with scoring the ball at all three levels can be a spark for teams looking to boost their points production.

The 2025 WNBA draft is slated for April 14, later this month, and will be held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York City, with players such as UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers looking to headline the selection.

Sarah Ashlee Barker culminates her collegiate basketball career with a verse from the Holy Bible

In Sarah Ashlee Barker's letter to both announce that she's declaring for the WNBA draft and thanking her support system from her whole program, to her teammates, coaches, family, firends and supporters, the Alabama native then culminated it all with a verse from the Holy Bible in Isaiah 41:10, which states:

"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

On her fifth stint of college hoops, third with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Sarah Ashlee Barker averaged a team-high 18.2 points, 6.3 boards, 3.9 dimes and 2.0 steals to lead the squad to a 24-9 overall record, 10-6 during conference play.

