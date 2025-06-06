Days after admitting Caitlin Clark made her question God, Dawn Staley shares honest opinion about Indiana superstar

Dawn Staley and South Carolina have faced Caitlin Clark and Iowa on the court twice. The first came in the 2023 Final Four, where Iowa snapped South Carolina's undefeated season. The second was a year later in the national championship, where the Gamecocks exacted revenge by handing Clark her second straight loss in the title game.

Despite their on-court rivalry, Staley has been one of the vocal supporters of Clark since she turned pro. Staley admitted earlier this week that the former Iowa star made her question God when she lost to her in the Final Four.

On Thursday, the three-time national champion coach, with Maria Clifton on Sports Illustrated's new WNBA show Around The W, got candid about Clark's impact on the league.

"I would say Caitlin will go down as probably one of the best players to ever grace the league, and she's probably going to do it in half the time it takes any other great player," Staley said.

"Like, when you're able to shoot the ball as well as she does — I think her passing ability, her court vision — is second to none. Her ability to deliver the basketball makes her a triple threat."

Dawn Staley elaborated on Clark's unique qualities, emphasizing that Clark's height gives her a distinct advantage, allowing her to see over defenders and release her shots effectively.

Dawn Staley explains how God answered her "why" a year later losing to Caitlin Clark

After winning her second national championship with South Carolina in 2022, Dawn Staley was on the verge of winning back-to-back titles. That was until her Gamecocks ran into Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 Final Four.

Clark put up 41 points to end South Carolina's undefeated season and national title hopes. Staley admitted that the loss hurt her, especially for her players who had done all the right things.

"It didn't hurt me enough to didn't think there was a God, but I did question why," Staley said on the Higher Learning podcast.

"I needed to know why. But the answer to the why happened a year later. 'I can show you better than I can tell you.' So God left me on the 'why' and then followed it up, and I had no words besides, it's an uncommon favor."

The Gamecocks reached the final once again last season but fell to the UConn Huskies.

