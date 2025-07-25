  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Days after reveal of a new venture, UConn’s Azzi Fudd sums up WNBA All Star weekend with behind the scenes clip  

Days after reveal of a new venture, UConn’s Azzi Fudd sums up WNBA All Star weekend with behind the scenes clip  

By Nishant
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:14 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd continues to be the center of attention following her appearance at the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. Fudd attended the event to support her girlfriend and former Huskies teammate, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers. She shared a montage of some behind-the-scenes clips from the weekend on TikTok, which gained traction among fans.

Ad

In the clips from the All-Star Game, she can be seen interacting with the fans present there, signing their T-shirts and supporting Bueckers from the stands at the same time.

"Indy you owe me nothing 🩷," she captioned the video.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is just weeks before the release of the first episode of her new podcast, Fudd Around And Find Out, which will be produced in collaboration with Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton’s Unanimous Media. The podcast is also co-produced by iHeart Women’s Sports.

In the podcast, the 22-year-old wishes to have conversations around basketball, popular culture and life beyond the court.

“I’m beyond excited to deepen my relationship with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media,” Fudd said in the press release. “Whether we’re talking hoops, culture, business or life beyond the court, I want every episode to feel real and empowering.”
Ad

Fudd called the podcast a dream come true and described it as a space where she can fully express herself.

“This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self—athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game,” Fudd said. "This has been a dream in the making and I truly can’t wait for the world to … 'Fudd Around And Find Out.'"
Ad

Azzi Fudd is returning to UConn for a final season after being sidelined in her junior year due to injuries. In her last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She’s projected to be a top pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

Paige Bueckers supports Azzi Fudd’s podcast debut, but won't promise guest spot

Fans are eager to see WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers as a guest on Azzi Fudd's new podcast, more so now that they've revealed their relationship. However, Bueckers isn't committing just yet.

Ad

In a phone interview with CBS Sports, she said:

“She might ask me. I might say yes. I might say no. We’ll see.”

Still, Bueckers showed full support for her girlfriend's new venture.

“I’m expecting her podcast to be great. I know she has a great co-host and should have some great guests. I’m happy for her," she added.

The first episode of Fudd Around and Find Out will be released on August 7.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications