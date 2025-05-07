Shelomi Sanders will run it back with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs next season. The guard found the program after three consecutive years of traveling in the college circuit. She first played for Jackson State Lady Tigers before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023.

Nevertheless, as Sanders finally feels at home with a program, she's encouraging her friends and former teammates to do the same. Guard Jadyn Atchison announced that she's joining the UT Arlington Mavericks for her junior year by posting a series of images on Instagram.

Atchison posed in the program gear in the post and alongside coach Shereka Wright.

"Crib talk!! 🧡💙 #blessed #thankful #AGTG," Atchison captioned her post.

As fans reacted to Atchison's post, Shelomi Sanders also joined in:

"😝😝😝😝🧡🧡🧡," Shelomi commented.

Deion Sanders' daughter comments on former teammate Atchison's post | via @jadynatchison/ig

Jadyn Atchison is coming off a sophomore year with the Old Dominion Monarchs, where she averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds. She took 2.1 shot-attempts per game, making 29.2% from the field and 30.0% from the 3-point line.

The guard and Deion Sanders' daughter played together during her freshman year at Colorado. Both were a part of the bottom lot of the roster.

Atchison will now look to secure a bigger role with the new program. She played 5.7 minutes per game last season, posting a season-high seven points twice - against NC State and Arkansas State.

The previous year was Shelomi Sanders' best college ball season yet

Shelomi Sanders is a notable name in the women's basketball space but is still far from the stature of her brothers in the football world. Nevertheless, the guard is coming off the most successful season in her college career.

Sanders averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists on 23.3% shooting and saw 3.9 minutes of action across 26 games. With that, the guard addressed the main reasons to switch programs, getting apple opportunities and action.

Shelomi Sanders will aim to secure a bigger role in the coming season. However, she will need to improve in multiple areas to garner a significant one. One of those will be her 3-point shooting, which coach Dawn Thornton appreciated while recruiting Sanders to the program.

