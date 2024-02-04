Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, shared her singing bowl set up on Instagram. The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball star shared a snap of the bowls neatly arranged on a rug placed on the floor. The setup even had a mirror to complete the aesthetic look.

The bowl set glowed like little stars due to the lights set up by Shelomi. A red, glowing ball-like figure gave off a sunny vibe.

“The sun will rise,” Shelomi wrote in her Instagram story with the snap.

Shelomi has eased into life in Colorado as she works her way up the collegiate athletic ladder. She previously played in the Jackson State basketball program.

Shelomi loves tinkering around with looks, whether they are creating aesthetic sets with bowls or changing her looks.

Recently, she showcased a major change in her appearance in terms of her hairstyle. The youngest Sanders kid also jokingly suggested that she has to tell everyone that it is her alter ego whenever she changes her hairstyle.

Deion Sanders doesn't think Shelomi Sanders will marry until she is 40

Recently, Deion Sanders opened up about her daughter, Shelomi Sanders and her dating life.

While talking about it, he gave a hint as to what he thinks her future plans are. According to Coach Prime, the 20-year-old has never dated anyone in her life, and neither her father nor she expects it to happen anytime soon.

In fact, Sanders said that she won't get married until she is 40. The reason? Her three brothers.

“She has a witness protection program with her brothers. She’s never dated, and probably won’t get married until she’s 40,” Coach Prime said during a press conference.

So Shelomi's brothers, like her father, are protective of the young girl. Maybe any prospective date would have to go through a four-step screening before they could even reach the 20-year-old. It seems like a tall order, then, isn't it?

