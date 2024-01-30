WATCH: Shelomi Sanders, Deion Sanders' daughter, shows off major new change in appearance via latest IG post

Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders recently took to Instagram to share a new change in her appearance. She posted a video of herself, revealing the new hairstyle. The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball star also jokingly talked about what she says tells people whenever she does something with her hair.

In the video, Shelomi can be seen sitting in a car while a Tik Tok style narration played in the background. Hair has been a source of contention in the Sanders household in the recent past with Coach Prime giving his verdict about Shelomi’s sister Deiondra Sanders.

It will be interesting to see what the coach will have to say about his younger daughter’s hairdo.

Here is the video shared by the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders, revealing the new look:

“Me anytime I change my hair,” Shelomi wrote in her Instagram story.

Through the narration in the background, Shelomi joked that she tells people that it is her alter ego when they ask about the change of appearance. The video was a part of a trend on Instagram that asked users to post one of their Tik Tok videos on the rival social media platform.

Each of Coach Prime's kids have an impeccable fashion sense. Shilo Sanders was recently caught on a shopping spree. He and Shedeur Sanders also took part in the Paris Men's Fashion Week, teaming up with Pharrell Williams. But it is his daughters whose hairstyles always a hit on social media.

When Shelomi Sanders’ dad Deion Sanders joked about her sister's hair products obsession

Deion Sanders recently called out his oldest daughter Deiondra Sanders on her obsession with hair products. He shared a picture of her in the hair salon, saying that he hadn't seen the 31-year-old’s real hair in years:

“My daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is at the salon getting her hair done, and I needed this picture because I hadn't seen her real hair in years. Wigs and Lacefront, I bind you in the name of Jesus,” Coach Prime had said at the time.

Coach Prime's reaction to Deiondra Sanders' hair.

Shelomi Sanders' older sister quipped back at her father with a retort of her own. She said that it is always one's own people who criticize the most.

