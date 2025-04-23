Despite a reported $1M offer, insider makes bold claim on Chad Baker-Mazara's departure from Bruce Pearl's Auburn

Basketball insider Jeff Goodman made a bold claim on Chad Baker-Mazara's departure from Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers during Tuesday's episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark." Baker-Mazara added to the Auburn coach's concerns when he announced on Thursday that he was entering the transfer portal.

Goodman shared that Baker-Mazara's feelings were hurt after learning that the reported $1 million deal he signed with the Tigers was lower than the financial package Keyshawn Hall got from Auburn. The Tigers secured Hall's commitment on Apr. 2, adding the UCF star to their roster for the 2025-26 NCAA season.

"So, Chad Baker-Mazara signed a deal to remain in Auburn, I don't know, six weeks ago or so, I think it was in February, and the deal was worth around a million dollars," Goodman said.

"My sources say that Chad then found out and he was hurt that Keyshawn Hall signed a deal with Auburn after the season for double the money, somewhere in the two-ish, 2.2, 2.3, 2.4 range."

According to Jeff Goodman, Chad Baker-Mazara believed Hall getting more money from the Tigers wasn't fair, as he was the one who already achieved great things at Auburn.

"He was hurt because, well, he helped lead Auburn to a Final Four. He's obviously done a really good job. You could say what you want out of Chad Baker, and I can go into my thoughts of Chad as well. But he's been a big piece of their success the last couple of years. And he was hurt by that."

Keyshawn Hall moved to Auburn through the transfer portal after spending one season with the UCF Knights. He averaged 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists through 33 games for the Knights in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. Hall finished last season as the leading scorer in the Big 12 Conference.

How Chad Baker-Mazara fared for the Auburn Tigers in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Chad Baker-Mazara's departure is a huge blow for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers, as he played a huge role in their Final Four run last season. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals through 38 games for the Tigers in the 2024-25 season. He made 34 starts in his second season under Pearl.

Chad Baker-Mazara (#10) of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Florida Gators at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Getty

Baker-Mazara showed his importance in the Final Four game against the Florida Gators, scoring a team-high 18 points in Auburn's 79-73 loss. He shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Baker-Mazara, who recorded two assists and one rebound, also displayed his defensive prowess. He racked up four steals and one block against the eventual NCAA champions.

