"Did not see that coming", "Auburn needed to get humbled": Fans left in disbelief as Johni Broome, Tigers suffer Gators upset

Florida basketball made a statement on Saturday, shaking up the top 25 rankings with a historic road win. However, Auburn Tigers’ star player Johni Broome put up a formidable fight, but it wasn't enough.

The Florida Gators stunned No. 1 Auburn Tigers with a 90-81 victory, marking the first time in program history that Florida has beaten the top-ranked team in an away game. For head coach Todd Golden, this victory stands out as a defining moment in his tenure.

Off the court, the College Basketball Report’s X page captured the magnitude of the upset, sharing an image of Broome with the caption:

"THE FLORIDA GATORS HAND NO. 1 AUBURN THEIR FIRST LOSS IN OVER TWO MONTHS."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans were left in shock over the result, with one commenting:

"Did not see that coming."

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved. Auburn needed to get humbled today. Florida outplayed us and wanted it more, " another comment reads

Expand Tweet

"greatest team in the nation, " someone else wrote.

"A jungle ain’t nothin to a Gator, " another comment came.

"Seems like we’ve got our four 1 seeds, " someone commented.

"Damn man… knew the loss was coming sooner or later. Ggs Gators, " another comment came.

"Beat ourselves today. Florida’s got a squad, " someone said.

Tasked with slowing down one of the most dominant players in the country, Golden devised a defensive game plan aimed at containing Broome’s impact. While Auburn’s leader still managed to notch his 14th double-double of the season, Florida successfully limited his efficiency.

Broome finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds but struggled from the field, shooting just 8-of-19. More importantly, the Gators kept him off the free-throw line, allowing him only two attempts.

Tactical execution against Johni Broome

By neutralizing Broome’s scoring ability, Florida’s defense proved to be the key to victory. The Gators refused to let him reach the 20-point mark, an uncommon feat against the Auburn star.

Golden later shared an intriguing detail about Broome’s recruitment that added another layer to the story. He admitted, referencing Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl:

"I recruited Johni when I first got at Florida, and Bruce punked me there and got the best player in America for a few years,"

Despite Broome’s dominance at the college level, his recruiting journey was far from traditional. Coming out of Tampa Catholic High School, he was overlooked by major programs. No power conference teams extended him an offer, leading him to sign with Morehead State in the 2020 class.

After showcasing his talent at Morehead State, Broome entered the transfer portal as one of the most sought-after players in the country. Ranked as the No. 2 transfer portal center for the 2022 cycle by 247Sports, he skyrocketed from a three-star high school prospect to a four-star transfer. Golden made a strong push to bring him to Florida but ultimately lost out to Auburn.

Florida’s win marks the second time this season that the team has taken down a team previously ranked No. 1. Earlier in the year, the Gators demolished Tennessee 73-43 in another impressive statement victory.

Also read: Men's college basketball National Championship odds - Johni Broome's Auburn favorites over Cooper Flagg's Duke just by a whisker and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here