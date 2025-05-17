“Do your research”: Rutgers’ Ace Bailey reveals his real birthplace in a candid moment in between practice

Former Rutgers star Ace Bailey steadily climbed up the draft order due to his stellar season for the Scarlet Knights alongside talented teammate Dylan Harper. The two teammates have been tabbed as the top three picks during the 2025 NBA Draft in several mock drafts.

Bailey was one of the prospects in the class of 2025 who was invited to the NBA Draft combine in Chicago, starting May 11 - May 18. In a clip from combine training posted on the "Eaves Drop Sports" Instagram page on Friday, Bailey revealed where he hails from originally.

"Aye, man, you know where I am originally from? I am originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, not Atlanta, Georgia, 423. That's my area code. Not Atlanta. " Ace Bailey said. "Do your research. I'm from Chattanooga, Tennessee."

Ace Bailey tabbed to slide in the NBA Draft

Former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is widely seen as the undisputed No. 1 pick during the 2025 NBA Draft. Rutgers standouts Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have been the prospects mocked to be picked in the top three positions behind Flagg but after his performances at the combine, the latter has been tabbed to tumble during draft night by "The Athletic's" draft expert Sam Vecenie who revealed that the Philadelphia 76ers could pass on him with the No. 3 pick.

Vecenie picked former Baylor Bears ace VJ Edgecombe and Duke Blue Devils star Kon Knueppel to fill the vacuum that will be left by Bailey's tumble.

“Rutgers’ Bailey has been seen as the biggest upside swing, and he fills a theoretical position of need for Philly as a big wing,” Vecenie said. “But he is also viewed as more of a project by scouts and executives, and this is a Sixers front office that likely needs to win next year to keep its jobs.

“If I had to guess the Sixers’ direction and I can’t emphasize enough that this is just my read I would put both Edgecombe and Knueppel as more likely than Bailey if they keep the pick. That is obviously subject to change over the next month, as the team brings prospects in for workouts and continues to work through its process. But both of those guys tick more boxes for me with the Sixers than Bailey does.”

Ace Bailey's draft destination will be one of the most closely monitored by fans on draft night due to his exciting playing style during his sole season in college basketball with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

