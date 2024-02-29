"Don't feel bad for Bronny because they're super rich": Jake Crain's blunt take on LeBron James' son amid rough start at USC

Jake Crain recently offered his take on LeBron James' son, when he took to social media to defend his son, Bronny James, amidst speculation about his NBA draft.

It started when ESPN removed 19-year-old Bronny James from its 2024 mock drafts and projected him for the 2025 draft instead. In a now-deleted tweet, LeBron asked people to leave Bronny alone, as he's a kid. He urged them to let Bronny enjoy college basketball, also highlighting the fact that Bronny doesn't think about the draft and just works on his game.

Bronny has been struggling with the shooting percentage, with a field goal percentage of 37.1% and a 3-point field goal percentage of 27.5%. He's averaging only 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. These stats reflect his modest contribution and indicate room for improvement.

Jake Crain, though, expressed a blunt response to the situation. He highlighted the privileges Bronny enjoys because of his family's wealth and fame:

"I don't feel bad for Bronny because they are super rich. He's going to be fine either way."

Crain also reflected on how difficult it is to grow in the shadow of a famous parent, as he's also the son of an All-American athlete. He also criticized LeBron for what he perceived as inconsistency in his public statements:

"If Bronny was a suggested top-10 pick, LeBron wouldn't shut up about it. He'd be tweeting about it every single day. But since Bronny isn't there, now Lebron is gonna act like, 'Oh, just let him be a kid'. It's just two-faced man."

The conversation also veered about Bronny's future, where they proclaimed that Bronny will eventually play alongside his father at the Lakers.

Bronny James' season of struggles

USC v California

Despite being a four-star recruit with high expectations, Bronny's progress in terms of the NBA has not been up to the mark, as is evident in his numbers this season.

His season was slowed down by a heart issue that surfaced in July, delaying his debut until December.

As he continues to adjust to the rigidity of college basketball and overcome his slow start, his potential to excel remains undiminished.

Do you think Bronny will make it to the 2024 NBA draft?