““Dream vacation” as if his dad isn’t a billionaire“: Fans react as Bryce James answers personal questions for Arizona’s “get to know” segment

Bryce James, the younger son of NBA star LeBron James, is set to begin his basketball career with the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona shared a reel featuring a 'Get to know' session with Bryce James where he tells about his favourites. Here is a list:
Favorite Food: Duck
Favorite Artist: Juice WRLD
Favorite Movie: Monster House
Favorite TV Show: SpongeBob
Favorite Hero: Flash
Favorite Villain: Green Goblin
Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard."
Favorite Book: Harry Potter
Dream Vacation: Bora Bora
Favorite Pro Sports Team: Lakers
Favourite Basketball Player: LeBron James
Who is the GOAT: LeBron James
Favorite Basketball Moment: Winning the State Championship
"𝙂𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 @_justbryce 🐻⬇️," read the post's caption.
Some fans left lighthearted comments on the post.
"“Dream vacation” as if his dad isn’t a billionaire 😂," said a fan.
"He should've said Jordan is the GOAT, would've been so funny! 😂" said another fan.
Other fans resonated with his choice.
"twin said duck," said a user.
"Monster house is a incredible pull," commented another user.
Fans also welcomed Bryce James to the team, praising and appreciating him.
"Seems like a cool kid no ego," said a fan.
"we love you bryce!! so excited to see you play!!😍 " read a comment.
James will join the other top 2025 prospects, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, at Arizona.
Bryce James is a key factor in LeBron James’ retirement decision
LeBron James, entering his 23rd NBA season at age 40, says Bryce James’ potential 2026 NBA debut could influence his retirement. In a recent interview, LeBron told the Associated Press that his body and his family will determine how much longer he plays. He called the idea of playing alongside Bryce 'insane'. However, he hasn’t set a specific end date for his career.
LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds in the 2024-25 season. He suffered an MCL sprain in April but confirmed the knee "feels good” and expects to be ready for training camp in September. If LeBron opts in for next season, he will earn $56.2 million, remaining under contract with the Lakers.
For now, LeBron is focused on recovery and preparing for another season. Bryce will be draft-eligible in 2026. LeBron’s retirement decision may depend on whether he can stay healthy.
