"So he can get Zhuri in WNBA" - Fans floored as LeBron James hints at delaying retirement crediting his kids for NBA longevity

LA Lakers star LeBron James hasn't yet announced his retirement plans. The four-time champion finished his 22nd season in the NBA and is still determined to win another championship before he calls it quits. James is looking forward to playing his 23rd year in the league, as he's still one of the top players.
The 6-foot-9 forward is playing at an elite level, appearing in 70 games last season. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists on 51.3% shooting. In the playoffs, James is still an integral part of the Lakers. The star forward put up 25.4 points, nine rebounds and 5.6 assists.
However, when the topic of retirement was brought up, James said that his kids are still supportive of him staying in the NBA.
“My kids are like ‘Dad, continue your dream," James said. "This is your dream. You've been here for us this whole time.’… when you have that type of support, it makes it a lot easier."
With that, fans were surprised by James delaying his retirement from basketball.
"LeBron gonna be playing until 2036 so he can get Zhuri in the WNBA 😭😭😭" a fan said.
"his dream is to play with bryce too. THAT MEANS 2 MORE YEARS AT LEAST," another fan said.
"LeBron playing till 50 confirmed," one fan said.
Other fans clowned James for not winning another championship despite playing for a long time.
"That’s beautiful man but he ain’t getting another ring," a comment read.
"And no matter how much longer he plays he still wont pass Kobe or Jodan in championships," one fan commented.
"Bron, it's over bro. You're never going to win another championship," someone commented.
LeBron James isn't ready to part ways with basketball yet and will likely appear for his 23rd season.
LeBron James names former Lakers star as toughest defender he's had
Over his career, LeBron James faced countless defenders trying to slow him down, but few came as close as former Lakers forward Metta World Peace.
In the recent episode of his podcast with Steve Nash, "Mind The Game," James talked about why the one-time champion was tough.
"Yeah, Ron Artest. Metta World Peace now. Really good with his hands, laterally was really good, strong as an ox, James said. "We played a game in my early years when he was in Indiana I mean, it was challenging for sure. One of the best defenders probably I’ve played against."
He said that it was a tough test for him as an 18-year-old kid coming from high school. However, it made LeBron James a better player offensively.
