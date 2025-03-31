Duke HC Jon Scheyer shuts down questions about Cooper Flagg returning to Blue Devils next season

Duke coach Jon Scheyer revealed Cooper Flagg's basketball plans on Monday. While speaking on the "Dan Patrick Show," the sportscaster asked whether he has requested the freshman to run it back with the Blue Devils next year. Flagg was the most hyped prospect in the 2024 class and is assumed to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

As Scheyer denied having that talk with the forward, he also shut down all the room for speculation. Calling his return nothing but a dream. He said that the 18-year-old is destined to have his name called at the Barclays Center on June 26.

"Have you had the conversation with Cooper Flagg about coming back?" Patrick asked.

"No," Scheyer replied.

"Okay, is there going to be a conversation?" Patrick added.

"No, although I can dream about that," the coach said. "I think that's all it is. In this case, I think it's a dream and I think he's got to take the next dream in his life and be the top pick in the NBA draft and start his professional career."

Cooper Flagg is the biggest name in men's CBB space, with a NIL valuation of $4.8 million (as per On3). Another year in Division I can boost his stock significantly. He also left a mark in the global basketball landscape last year, when he laced up against Team USA's Olympic squad for the Select Team.

The team destined to call the shots for the top pick has not been determined. However, many experts and pundits believe that it could be the Washington Wizards.

What's next for Cooper Flagg and Jon Scheyer's Duke?

Cooper Flagg has been a consistent force for the Blue Devils, averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 blocks with a 42.9% 3-point efficiency throughout March Madness.

Duke has entered the Final Four for the first time under Jon Scheyer. They will play Houston on Saturday at Alamodome. ESPN's matchup predictor gives them a 53.9% chance of entering the NCAA championship game.

With Scheyer's latest statement, Flagg will most likely be helping an NBA team to the playoffs next March.

The Blue Devils will still have enough star power as the program has garnered commitments from the Boozer twins. Cayden Boozer is ranked No. 24 by 247Sports while Cameron Boozer is a top three player in the nation.

