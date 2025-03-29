"I disagree"- Draymond Green bluntly dismisses Cooper Flagg being Duke’s finest player ever

Draymond Green weighed in on Colin Cowherd's take about Cooper Flagg's NBA career. The Golden State Warriors star disagreed with Cowherd predicting that Flagg would be the best player to ever come out of Duke.

During Friday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time NBA champion was asked about Cowherd's take by co-host Baron Davis. Green had positive words for Flagg but rejected the notion.

"No, I disagree wholeheartedly," Green said. "Shoutout Cooper Flagg, we're rooting for you, we want to see you do great. I don't even think you can get Cooper Flagg to agree to that." (54:57)

Cooper Flagg is in the middle of his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. He's one of the most hyped prospects, and his performances have confirmed that he's set to mark an era in the association.

The forward averages 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. He's shooting 48.7% from the field, 37.2% from deep, and 83.2% from the free-throw line.

Flagg has improved his numbers game after game in the NCAA tournament. He dropped 14 points against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers, 18 against the Baylor Bears, and 30 against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Blue Devils will face Alabama on Saturday, keen to win their Elite Eight matchup and get closer to the national championship.

Kevin Love responds to fans claiming Dan Patrick took a shot at him with Cooper Flagg comment

Kevin Love reacted to Dan Patrick's comments about Cooper Flagg's NBA ceiling. The veteran sports commentator stated that if Flagg ended up having a Kevin Love-type career, it would be a disappointment.

"If you said his career was going to be like Kevin Love's, would that be a disappointment? And it probably would be."

Love took to X to share his thoughts on this take. Rather than being offended by it, he agreed that Flagg's ceiling is much higher than his.

"For those who will take this as a shot at me…I don’t take it as such. I was pure skill & will. Cooper is far more talented than I ever was and if he stays healthy will have a far better career. He could very well have a statue by the time he’s finished. I’m a HUGE fan."

The Duke forward has been rumored to return to college next season, but many expect him to take his game to the next level.

