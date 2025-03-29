"He could have a statue by the time he’s finished" - Kevin Love gets 100% real on Cooper Flagg comparisons

Kevin Love responded to being brought up lately when a veteran sportscaster was discussing Cooper Flagg. When Dan Patrick made his NBA career prediction, he was referring to the Duke standout.

Fans interpreted Patrick's remark that Flagg might not be content with a career similar to Love as a disrespect to the champion. However, the Heat big man wasn't offended by what was said about him. On X (formerly Twitter), Love addressed Patrick's comments.

"For those who will take this as a shot at me…I don’t take it as such. I was pure skill & will. Cooper is far more talented than I ever was, and if he stays healthy, he will have a far better career. He could very well have a statue by the time he’s finished. I’m a HUGE fan," Love posted.

Flagg might become one of the league's biggest stars. He is constantly discussed because many believe he will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With what Patrick implied, he believes that Flagg will have a better individual career than Love.

"If you said his career was going to be like Kevin Love's, would that be a disappointment? And it probably would be," Patrick said.

What does Kevin Love's career look like?

Kevin Love's career in the league isn't similar to what other stars had. However, he had his moments when he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his six years in Minnesota, the 6-foot-8 forward was the team's number one option.

Love was a three-time All-Star with the Timberwolves and he won the Most Improved Player award in 2011 when he led the league in rebounds. The stretch forward was a stellar double-double figure in Minnesota.

He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was the third choice after Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. With the Cavs, he achieved significant success and won the championship in 2016. He also helped Cleveland reach the Finals four consecutive years.

He remained a vital player even after his stats declined when he joined the Cavaliers. After LeBron James left in 2018, injuries began to take over his body, forcing him to play a supporting role.

