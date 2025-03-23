Kevin Love drops cute 4-word reaction as he shares pic of his 1 YO daughter's interest in March Madness

When it comes to March Madness, Kevin Love has been there and done that. The former UCLA star knows the excitement, thrills, highs and lows that come with one of the most exciting college basketball tournaments on the planet, and he is now passing that passion on to his family.

On Saturday, Love shared an adorable snap on his Instagram story of his daughter enjoying some NCAA action over the weekend. Love's oldest daughter is not even two years old yet, but she seems to already share her dad's love of the game.

The NBA champion added a comical caption to go with the post:

"Big March Madness girl."

Kevin Love shares a pic of his daughter watching college basketball. Photo Credits: Kevin Love's IG account

The NCAA Tournament, also referred to as March Madness, is currently in the second round stage. The men's championship game is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on April 7.

Before his success in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, Love first rose to fame with UCLA. The 6-foot-8 forward/center was part of a talented 2008 Bruins team that went all the way to the Final Four stage of the competition. That roster included other future NBA stars like Russell Westbrook and Darren Collison.

During his one season with UCLA, Love averaged 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His standout performances at the tournament caught the attention of several NBA scouts, and he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies as the fifth pick in the 2008 draft.

Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo apparently have friendly wager on which of their schools goes on deeper run

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love celebrates with center Bam Adebayo against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Entering the NCAA Tournament, former Miami Heat teammates Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo apparently decided to put down a friendly wager.

Adebayo, who attended the University of Kentucky, seems confident that his school can go farther than Love's UCLA Bruins. If that happens, Love will have to wear the Kentucky Wildcats gear. If UCLA progresses farther than UK, Adebayo will find himself sporting the UCLA blue and gold colors.

Adebayo recently posted a message on his Instagram account accepting the wager.

Kentucky is the higher seed going into the tournament, but the Bruins have history on their side. No school has won as many men's basketball national championships as the UCLA Bruins, who have an incredible 11 titles.

