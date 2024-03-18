Duke landing no. 4 seed in South region for 2024 March Madness sparks heated debate among fans

Get ready for the unlimited thrill, as the March Madness Selection Sunday is over. The Duke Blue Devils have landed as a No. 4 seed in the South region, but fans are not happy about it after a good 2023-24 season.

Duke faces No.13 seed Vermont in the first round, which is expected to be manageable. However, their potential clashes in the South region include No.1 seed Houston, No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 3 seed Kentucky to reach the Final Four.

In the 2023-24 season, Duke was in second spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They had a conference record of 15-5 and an overall record of 24-8, with Kyle Filipowski as their star player this season.

Fans have shared their reactions:

"Stop celebrating. This is a disappointment," said one fan.

Here are the other reactions on X.

"We are so getting embarrassed by Vermont."

"This seed because of the Duke name and no thte play on court."

"Let's go boys. Let's take it home. Let's get our 6th this year. Believe!!Go Duke!!"

"A 4 seed. Has Scheyer moved the program up or down? Smh."

"I hope Duke spent te weekend in the lab. There's no time to figure it out from here on. Thenext loss is the last loss of the season."

"4 seed. Should he be embarrassed. You are Duke for damn sake."

"Underwhelming all season. Please show up in the dance."

"Don't forget to turn the comments off admin."

"Duke getting destroyed. Vermont drives and has heart."

"Get that work in this week and let's go smack Vermont."

"Don't have a ton of confidence in the squad or the coach, if we're being honest."

"Bruh the committee fuck us for real by putting us inthesouth bracket!!"

"Group of death wtf."

"First round L for you lads."

"Let's go DUKE."

Duke's NCAA Tournament Odds

Duke v NC State

Having won the NCAA Tournament in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015, Duke has a rich history in the competition and has been to 17 Final Fours as well.

Duke's odds of winning the national championship are +2300, the seventh shortest odds in the tournament.

As Selection Sunday is over, all the teams have been put up in their respective brackets. Don't be surprised if these odds take a drastic change against Duke because the team is in a difficult group.