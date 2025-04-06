Duke's 7'2" star Khaman Maluach may be forced to leave country due to Donald Trump government's visa measures

Duke star Khaman Maluach may be forced to leave the United States after President Donald Trump's government revoked all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders on Saturday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted the decision on X (formerly Twitter), an important development concerning Maluach, who is a South Sudan native.

Rubio wrote that the ruling was effective immediately, citing "the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner" as the reason behind the US government's decision. Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake replied to Rubio's post, asking what would happen to Maluach.

College basketball writer Brendan Marks asked the Duke Blue Devils spokespeople about Khaman Maluach's status. They said that "the program has no comment on the situation at this time."

Khaman Maluach gets offensive help from Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel in Final Four loss to Houston

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel provided offensive help to Khaman Maluach, who scored six points in the Duke Blue Devils' 70-67 loss to the Houston Cougars. He shot 1-for-2 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line in the Final Four. He also had one assist and one block in 21 minutes.

Flagg led all Duke scorers with 27 points. He shot 8-for-19 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all eight of his attempts at the charity stripe.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (#2) grabs a rebound over Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (#11) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

Cooper Flagg, who grabbed seven rebounds and issued four assists, also displayed his defensive prowess against Houston. He racked up three blocks and two steals in the national semifinals.

Kon Knueppel was Duke's second-leading scorer with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting. He shot 3-for-5 from the 3-point area and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. He also had seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Blue Devils' night ended in disappointment, though, as they suffered an epic collapse against the Cougars. Houston outscored Duke 11-1 in the final 1:14 of the contest to secure the dramatic come-from-behind victory.

L.J. Cryer led the scoring for Houston with 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting. The majority of his points came from the 3-point area, with Cryer going 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Emanuel Sharp added 16 points for the Cougars, who reached the national championship game for the first time since 1984.

