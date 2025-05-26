Duke signee Cayden Boozer makes 4-word announcement as he tries his hand at golf

Cayden Boozer is having a fun offseason. The Duke signee tried his hand at another sport before making his college basketball debut with the Blue Devils, sharing an Instagram story of him playing golf on Sunday.

Boozer displayed his talent at the Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Florida. He posted a clip of himself hitting an approach shot, dropping a four-word reaction to his golf swing.

"Sponsors hit me up," Boozer wrote with two praying hand emojis.

Cayden Boozer shared a story playing golf. Source: Instagram/@caydenboozer

Cayden and his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, will suit up for Duke this fall to play under coach Jon Scheyer. They are part of a strong recruiting class, which also features Dame Sarr, Sebastian Wilkins and Nik Khamenia.

How Cayden Boozer fared in the McDonald's All-American Game

Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer made history for Christopher Columbus High School after they played in the McDonald's All-American Game last month. It was the first time in school history that two players from Columbus' high school basketball team were included in the showpiece event.

McDonald's High School All Americans Cameron Boozer (12) and his twin brother Cayden (2) pose for a photo during a photo shoot at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on March 28, 2025. Photo: Getty

The Boozer twins played for the East team. Cameron Boozer led the scoring for their squad, dropping 16 points in 23 minutes of action. He shot 6-for-12 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed a team-high 12 boards to record the game's only double-double.

Cayden Boozer scored six points on 3-of-4 shooting. He also had four assists, two steals and one rebound in 16 minutes. Three other East players scored in double figures, including Isiah Harwell, who amassed 16 points. Nate Ament and Darius Acuff Jr. also contributed, each scoring 12 points.

However, their efforts weren't enough to secure the victory as the West team cruised to a 105-92 win. Darryn Peterson starred for the victors, scoring a game-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Peterson stuffed the stat sheet against the East, recording seven boards, three dimes and three steals. AJ Dybantsa was the West team's second-leading scorer, amassing 17 points. He shot 7-for-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

