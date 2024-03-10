Talented Duke guard Jared McCain huffed and puffed to no avail as the Blue Devils fell to a demoralizing 84-79 loss to arch-rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, despite his 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Before the encounter, the official Duke basketball account reposted a clip of McCain interviewing former Blue Devils ace and NBA player Austin Rivers, who won the Blue Devils a famous 85-84 win over the Tar Heels in 2012 with a last-minute 3-pointer.

The post with the $23 million worth Rivers (as per Celebrity Net Worth) was captioned:

" Need the perfect narrator for tomorrow’s hype video. Any suggestions? 👀"

Jared McCain falls short on revenge promise

Jared McCain was fired up for the Tobacco Road rivalry against arch-rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, which the Duke Blue Devils lost a month ago.

Jared McCain's IG

The stylish McCain had a personal stake in the outcome of the game after being taunted by Tar Heels fans and former North Carolina player John Henson on a recent episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast."

"Bro, bro, bro, bro, bro, if I played and Jared McCain was singing on Instagram and all that stuff, man, we would have Reggie Bullock and been like, Look, man, put him in a locker," Henson said. "Man, this dude is not getting off on us. He's not gonna get off on us. So, he's a good player — don't get it twisted — but if he's a dawg, man, what did Paul Pierce say?

"Like, what kind of dawg is he? Is he a pit bull? Or is he a golden retriever? We can't call everybody dawgs. But he's a good player."

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Jared McCain endeared himself even more to Duke fans with his words regarding the big rivalry game.

"We gotta get them back," McCain said. "It should be a fun one. I love these big games, I feel like in all these big games I'm able to be calm and be centered. I always kind of come back to my breath. I'm excited, I'm always excited for these big games."

Although he raised his game against the Tar Heels, McCain could not keep his promise to Duke fans.

With March Madness up next for the Blue Devils, Jared McCain will just have to fulfill his promise to Duke fans on a grander stage at the Big Dance in a few weeks.