Duke basketball star Jared McCain registered 16 points and five rebounds in the Blue Devils' 79-64 win against the N.C. State Wolfpack on Monday.

The $1,000,000 NIL-valued McCain (as per On3) reflected on the thrilling victory on his Instagram stories:

"I'm in control of my destiny, never in doubt."

The eclectic Jared McCain went 1-for-7 during a frustrating first half for the Blue Devils, who shot 33.3% as a team.

During the postgame news conference, the Duke guard explained how he dealt with a poor first-half shooting performance.

“Me, personally, if I see shots not going in, I work so hard that I know they’re gonna go in in the second half,” he said. “Coach was telling us that. ‘Trust your shot, trust your work. It’s gonna come. It’s really gonna be our defense that will carry us to the win.’ But, yeah, shots will come. Shots will fall. Especially if you start missing early.

“Last game me and Jerm (Jeremy Roach) didn’t score in double digits. We have so much talent on this team. We have so many hitters. That’s what’s gonna take us in March Madness.”

Jared McCain previews Duke's goals

In a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Jared McCain detailed the coming-of-age moment for him in college basketball.

"Baylor was a huge one for me," he said. "I feel like I wasn't playing like myself at the beginning of the season, and that was a coming out party for me."

The marketable guard also talked about how the Blue Devils are approaching the rest of the season as one of the favorites for the NCAA Tournament.

"For me and for the team, getting the smaller goals helps you for the bigger goals," McCain said. "Getting the regular season and winning the ACC championship, those are the ones that are more present for us. So, that's what we're focused on.

"Coach (Jon) Scheyer always likes to say, 'Let's just focus on this moment and one game at a time.' So, I think that's been a huge key for us throughout the whole season."

With the regular season ACC championship on the line in the bitter grudge match against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, McCain's comments about it will be well received by Blue Devils fans.

"We gotta get them back," Jared McCain said. "It should be a fun one. I love these big games. I feel like in all these big games I'm able to be calm and be centered. I always kind of come back to my breath. I'm excited. I'm always excited for these big games."

Duke Blue Devils fans will hope that Jared McCain will be on fire once again in their biggest game of the season.