Duke superstar Cooper Flagg sends emotional message about chemistry with Duke teammates

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Apr 06, 2025 00:17 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Duke Practice - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils' Cooper Flagg - Source: Image via Imagn

As the Duke Blue Devils prepare for their Final Four matchup against Houston, freshman Cooper Flagg sent an emotional message about his teammates. In a press conference video posted to social media by Duke on Saturday, Flagg shared a heartfelt message about what truly made the Duke squad special.

“I think it starts with having an incredible group of guys come in,” Flagg said. “Fifteen guys that are all putting the team above themselves no matter what.”

Flagg also highlighted the importance of off-court connections as the force behind the Blue Devils’ success.

“Having connectivity off the court,” Flagg said. “We hang out all the time as a team. We love each other, love spending time together. That connectivity and togetherness kind of brings us together, lets us be who we are on the court.”
The 6-foot-9 forward has been impressive for the Blue Devils this season, leading Duke in scoring, rebounds, assists, and steals heading into the tournament’s final weekend. Flagg has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 48.3%.

Flagg has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he could potentially cement that spot if he can lead Duke to its first national title in a decade.

Duke’s Cooper Flagg becomes fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award

Duke Blue Devils’ Cooper Flagg won the John R. Wooden Award, becoming the fourth freshman in college basketball history to secure the award. Flagg was announced as the winner during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, as he was recognized as the most outstanding player in men’s college basketball.

He fought off competition from other strong Wooden Award finalists, including Auburn’s Johni Broome, Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr., Alabama’s Mark Sears, and Purdue’s Braden Smith.

Cooper Flagg's achievement has placed him among an impressive group of former freshman winners, which include Zion Williamson (Duke, 2019), Anthony Davis (Kentucky, 2012), and Kevin Durant (Texas, 2007). Flagg was impressive during the second half of the season as he led Duke to ACC regular-season and tournament championships.

Flagg’s abilities on both ends of the court highlighted his importance to the Duke squad as he also secured the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

