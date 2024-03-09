Duke vs UNC men's basketball tickets: Price, where to buy, dates, schedule and more

In the final conference games of the 2023–24 men's college basketball season, the stage is set for the Duke vs UNC clash, marking the pinnacle of college basketball rivalries.

The Duke vs UNC matchup is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The venue for the game is Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) are a robust team, winning six games and losing two after their success against Duke. Guard RJ Davis shone against Miami, scoring 42 points. They aspire to win the ACC regular-season title, which they haven't accomplished since 2019.

The Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4), meanwhile, have done exceptionally well, going 8-1 since North Carolina beat them, with their lone loss coming against Wake Forest. Duke ranks 22nd in shooting (48.5%) and 13th in shooting threes (38%).

Duke vs UNC men's basketball tickets

For the highly anticipated Duke vs. UNC men's basketball game, the tickets start at $1,128, while the most luxurious experience could cost up to $2,383. Prices for upper-level seats range from $1,099 to nearly $5,000 across various ticketing platforms.

Vivid Seats offers seats starting at $1,099, with the highest-priced ticket at $4,500. On Ticketmaster, prices start at $1,268 and go up to $4,334. SeatGeek lists tickets from $1,144 to $4,286.

What are the cheapest Duke vs. UNC tickets?

The cheapest Duke vs UNC tickets are priced at $1,128.

Do they serve beer at Cameron Indoor Stadium?

For the Duke vs UNC game, alcohol sales aren't available at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke University has not adopted alcohol sales during sporting events, including basketball games, despite potential legislative changes.

The university has confirmed restrictions on alcohol sales, maintaining the current game day experience. While Cameron Indoor Stadium offers a vibrant atmosphere for fans, alcohol isn't permitted at the venue.

What is the bag policy at Cameron Indoor Stadium?

At the Cameron Indoor Stadium, the­re's a firm rule about bags. Every purse­ and bag should be clear and not exceed 12" x 12" x 6".

The rule applie­s even to bags for medical or childcare­ essentials. Small wallets or clutche­s are allowed, but only if they're­ hand-sized. The policy extends to the student sections, where only hip packs and small wallets or clutches are allowed.

Permitted times include binoculars, blanke­ts and cameras (but watch the size). Cle­ar bags, coats, radios with headphones and umbrellas are­ also allowed. But leave your be­er and noisy things at home.

Balloons, balls, frisbee­s and large cameras are also not allowed. Coole­rs, drones, illegal drugs, selfie­ sticks and weapons are not permitted as well.