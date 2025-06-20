“Dynamic pair of Hawks”: Iowa fans reminisce as ex-college teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin went head to head

Former Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin are back on the court together, but this time for opposing teams. Clark's Indiana Fever and Martin's Golden State Valkyries matched up for the first time this season on Thursday.
Iowa women's basketball promoted the contest between the former Hawkeyes on Instagram on Thursday. The team shared a snap of the former teammates flexing their Big Ten Tournament championship rings and a picture of them celebrating together on the court in their Hawkeyes jerseys.
"From Iowa to the WNBA✨," part of the Instagram caption read.
Iowa fans reacted to the photos of the former Hawkeyes in the comments. Many hyped up the WNBA ballers.
"What a dynamic pair of Hawks," one fan wrote.
"Faves!!💛🖤" another added.
"Love our Hawkeyes!🖤💛🖤💛" another added.
One Hawkeyes fan expressed excitement about Clark and Martin's reunion.
"The reunion we all look forward to!!!😍" one fan posted.
Others discussed the photos Iowa women's basketball posted.
"Ok this is adorbs," one fan commented.
"Great pic🙌," another said.
"I love the emotions in these photos," one fan posted.
Caitlin Clark struggles as Fever falls to Kate Martin's Valkyries
Caitlin Clark's reunion with former Iowa teammate Kate Martin served as a low point in the WNBA star's season thus far. Clark shot 3-of-14 in Thursday's game. The guard missed all seven of her 3-pointers and tied her season-low scoring with 11 points.
Clark made up for her shooting woes with seven rebounds and nine assists, both above her season averages, but it wasn't enough to lift the Fever to victory. Indiana fell to Golden State 88-77.
Martin, on the other hand, had a standout performance against her former Hawkeyes teammate. She contributed nine points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal, all above her season averages. The guard shot 57.1%, a significant improvement from her 36.4% shooting on the season.
Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and a known Clark fan, made his feelings about the former Iowa teammates' performances clear in a post on X.
"Caitlin had terrible game. Happy for Kate Martin though," Portnoy said. "Also Golden State is 1st crowd I’ve seen that was a true home crowd that was there for their team and not for Caitlin. Good for WNBA."
Clark and Martin faced off on the professional stage, and while Martin was a valuable piece of the Valkyries' victory, Clark came up short of her usual performance.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here