Emmanuel Acho ranks Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rematch on same list as Super Bowl LVIII & Paris Olympics 2024

With both LSU and Iowa women's teams making it past their Sweet 16 clashes, fans are now eagerly waiting for the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rematch. This upcoming Elite 8 game in the women's NCAA tournament has also piqued the interest of former NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho.

In a recent tweet on X, Emmanuel Acho came forward to talk about his three most exciting events in the world of sports in 2024.

He listed the Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl game as the No.1 event, followed by the 2024 Paris Olympics as the second and the upcoming LSU vs Iowa women's basketball Elite 8 showdown took the third spot in Acho's list.

Both LSU and Iowa triumphed in their respective Sweet 16 games as they took a step forward in their hopes of winning a national championship.

Defending champions, the Tigers secured a 78-69 victory over the UCLA Bruins in a nail-biting game at the MVP Arena.

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson proved to be the deciding factor in the game, rallying her team to glory and scoring 24 points along with 12 rebounds and one assist.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes cruised to an 89-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes. The Hawkeyes had the advantage right from the start of the game and did not keep their foot off the pedal.

With this victory, Caitlin Clark is one step closer to a national championship before transitioning to the WNBA this year.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats last game

Clark was the top scorer in the Iowa vs Colorado Sweet 16 showdown, as they put up 29 points along with six rebounds and 15 assists.

With this performance, she is now the sixth-highest scorer all time in college basketball with 3,859 points. Caitlin Clark surpassed former NAIA players Miriam Walker-Samuels and Deb Remmerde, who both had 3,855 points and 3654 points, respectively.

Angel Reese on the other hand, did not have a high scoring game like her Elite 8 rival. The 21-year-old scored 16 points along with 11 rebounds and one assist. She fouled late in the game before the Tigers put the finishing touches to their victory.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the highly anticipated Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese showdown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.