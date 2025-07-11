Ex-Iowa HC Lisa Bluder shares how she trained Caitlin Clark, learning from Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson

Lisa Bluder played an important part in the development of Iowa Hawkeyes-turned-Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. This week, the former Iowa women's basketball head coach reminisced about her experiences coaching Clark in an interview with "The Athletic."
Bluder is an avid reader with a home library full of books about how to develop players and teams. Her husband suggested a specific title to guide in helping Clark reach her potential.
“I think you should read ‘Sacred Hoops’ again,” Bluder said her husband David advised.
“Sacred Hoops: Spiritual Lessons of a Hardwood Warrior" is a 1995 book by Phil Jackson, focused on his tenure coaching Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls. Bluder had originally read the book while she was coaching at Drake and decided to pick it back up to see if it could provide her with some insight she could use on Clark.
Bluder highlighted passages in the book that reminded her of the talented young hooper. She found herself drawn to passages about the loneliness that can come with stardom. One highlighted portion focused on the pressure Jordan felt both for himself and his team, and another discussed how Jordan dealt with criticism in the media. Bluder shared these passages with Clark.
“The things that Michael Jordan had, that Phil had to help Michael with, were some of the same things that I feel like I had to help Caitlin with,” Bluder said.
Developing a top-tier talent like Clark was no easy feat, but Bluder turned to Jackson's book and used what she learned to rise to the challenge.
Caitlin Clark returns from injury to the Indiana Fever
On Wednesday, Caitlin Clark returned to the court for the Indiana Fever. The star guard rejoined her squad after being sidelined for five games with a groin injury.
In the matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, Clark recorded 10 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists over 25 minutes on the court. She shot 33.3%, including 40% from three.
Caitlin Clark has struggled to stay healthy this season. She was sidelined for three weeks with a left quadriceps strain and returned for just five games before suffering her groin injury.
Despite her time away from the Fever this season, Clark has been selected as a WNBA All-Star team captain after receiving a record-breaking 1,293,526 fan votes.
The star guard has made her return to the court and will look to lead her Indiana Fever and All-Star squads to success.
