  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder celebrates a new “fur baby” after fiancé Jake Ferguson’s adorable surprise

Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder celebrates a new “fur baby” after fiancé Jake Ferguson’s adorable surprise

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 04, 2025 21:53 GMT
Image Credit: @cavindertwins/Instagram
Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder celebrates a new “fur baby” after fiancé Jake Ferguson’s adorable surprise. (Credit: @cavindertwins/Instagram)

The ex-Miami star, Haley Cavinder, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, the Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, in April 2025. Since that day, she has amped up her wedding preparation and even moved to Texas to stay closer to her fiancé.

Ad

While there remain weeks for Cavinder and Ferguson to tie the knot, she shared an Instagram video of the NFL star's special surprise for her.

"A new addition to the fam🤍"
"Alright, I just got back from training visiting Jake. He's like, 'I sent you something.'"

Cavinder goes on to explain that she always wanted a dog as a gift from Ferguson, but he sent her one that doesn't bark.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Meet my dog!... I don't know what to name him...Babysteps. These are beautiful, though. So, I got a dog and beautiful flowers from Ferg."
Ad

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson met each other online in 2023 and then went on a 10-day vacation with family and friends during the Fourth of July weekend.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder retired from college basketball with an emotional message

The Cavinder twins started their college basketball career playing for Fresno State and later for the Miami Hurricanes. Haley and Hanna Cavinder were among the first college students to sign an NIL deal with a brand after the NCAA made this practice legal in 2021.

Ad

The two not only became some of the most recognizable women's college basketball players, but have also been successful on and off the court. Haley Cavinder played a key role in the Miami Hurricanes' successful season last year. She ended her career averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Thus, when the two said goodbye to their favorite sport in February 2025, they did so with an emotional message.

"OK dear basketball, you gave younger Haley more than she could have ever dreamed," Haley said. "My parents stuck in and on all sports growing up, but we fell in love with you. Well, there was the bond of playing with your twin sister and the competitiveness that brought us together. We knew our, we knew we found our sport together."
Ad
"The competitive points you bring me to, all the highs and lows of my life, and being able to just escape and pick up the ball to quiet the noise of everything around me. The love Han and I shared over the years with you is something hard to explain because it would never truly give it light. We devoted our childhood to you," she continued.
Ad

Although Hanna and Haley Cavinder have left their college basketball careers behind, they now focus on building and marketing their physical fitness app called "Twogether."

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications