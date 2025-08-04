Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder celebrates a new “fur baby” after fiancé Jake Ferguson’s adorable surprise

The ex-Miami star, Haley Cavinder, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, the Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, in April 2025. Since that day, she has amped up her wedding preparation and even moved to Texas to stay closer to her fiancé.While there remain weeks for Cavinder and Ferguson to tie the knot, she shared an Instagram video of the NFL star's special surprise for her.&quot;A new addition to the fam🤍&quot;&quot;Alright, I just got back from training visiting Jake. He's like, 'I sent you something.'&quot;Cavinder goes on to explain that she always wanted a dog as a gift from Ferguson, but he sent her one that doesn't bark.&quot;Meet my dog!... I don't know what to name him...Babysteps. These are beautiful, though. So, I got a dog and beautiful flowers from Ferg.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson met each other online in 2023 and then went on a 10-day vacation with family and friends during the Fourth of July weekend.Hanna and Haley Cavinder retired from college basketball with an emotional messageThe Cavinder twins started their college basketball career playing for Fresno State and later for the Miami Hurricanes. Haley and Hanna Cavinder were among the first college students to sign an NIL deal with a brand after the NCAA made this practice legal in 2021.The two not only became some of the most recognizable women's college basketball players, but have also been successful on and off the court. Haley Cavinder played a key role in the Miami Hurricanes' successful season last year. She ended her career averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.Thus, when the two said goodbye to their favorite sport in February 2025, they did so with an emotional message.&quot;OK dear basketball, you gave younger Haley more than she could have ever dreamed,&quot; Haley said. &quot;My parents stuck in and on all sports growing up, but we fell in love with you. Well, there was the bond of playing with your twin sister and the competitiveness that brought us together. We knew our, we knew we found our sport together.&quot;&quot;The competitive points you bring me to, all the highs and lows of my life, and being able to just escape and pick up the ball to quiet the noise of everything around me. The love Han and I shared over the years with you is something hard to explain because it would never truly give it light. We devoted our childhood to you,&quot; she continued. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Hanna and Haley Cavinder have left their college basketball careers behind, they now focus on building and marketing their physical fitness app called &quot;Twogether.&quot;