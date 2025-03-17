Fans left baffled amid UNC controversy as Dick Vitale tries to justify West Virginia March Madness snub: "My eye test says they're complete a**"

Dick Vitale offered his take on the UNC controversy on Sunday after the NCAA Selection Committee decided to give a First Four spot to the North Carolina Tar Heels instead of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Vitale tried justifying North Carolina's inclusion in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on X (formerly Twitter) but did acknowledge that West Virginia deserved a spot in the Big Dance as well.

Vitale noted that the Tar Heels look like a March Madness team to him despite their poor record in Quad 1 games.

"All we hear is talk about the importance of QUAD 1 wins - UNC in Quad 1 tough games was 1-12," Vitale tweeted. "Don’t you have to win a couple. @UNC_Basketball passes my eye test but I don’t want to hear the committee talk about how vital QUAD 1 wins are. Obviously, not for all teams. I feel @WVUhoops got a raw deal."

Dick Vitale's post didn't sit well with some college hoops fans, who believed North Carolina wasn't worthy of a place in the NCAA First Four.

"My eye test says they're complete a**," one fan said.

"It's a really bad look when a team with virtually no quality wins gets into the tourney and their athletic director was the committee chair. I don't care that he had to "recuse" himself during discussions. It's bad optics all around," another fan said.

"I just don’t get it when it comes to UNC, yes they had a tough schedule but they lost them all except one and that team was not even in the top 25 at the end of the year. Does not give a fan much hope for the politics of BB and the fairness," one fan said.

"DickieV. Come on. 1-12 is still 1-12 no matter how it’s spun," one fan said.

"WVU absolutely always gets screwed," another fan said.

"Most EGREGIOUS snub EVER," one fan said.

Comparing UNC and West Virginia's overall records

UNC looked to be in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament after the Tar Heels lost to the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday. North Carolina suffered a 74-71 defeat despite Duke missing the services of Cooper Flagg in that game. Before that exit, the Tar Heels finished the regular season with a 20-12 overall record, including a 13-7 slate in the ACC.

Seth Trimble (#7) and RJ Davis (#4) of the North Carolina Tar Heels react in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center (Credits: Getty)

West Virginia, on the other hand, finished the regular season with a 19-12 overall record, including a 10-10 slate in the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers' bid to qualify for the 2025 March Madness took a hit when they lost to the Colorado Buffaloes in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

