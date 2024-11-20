Father Carmelo Anthony reacts with 1 word as Allen Iverson expresses pride for Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse decision 

Kiyan Anthony has set off a buzz in the basketball world after announcing his commitment to Syracuse. Several celebrities have celebrated the teenager's decision, with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson joining the list earlier today.

Iverson shared the backcourt with Kiyan's father, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony when they played together for the Denver Nuggets from 2006 to 2008. Although Iverson was in the latter stages of his career, he imparted valuable lessons to a young Anthony, who ultimately became a scoring machine with Denver and the New York Knicks.

Iverson took to Instagram earlier today to share a post celebrating Kiyan for choosing to play college basketball at his father's alma mater.

Anthony was grateful for Iverson's post, sharing a story on his own Instagram to appreciate his former teammate with a single word:

Carmelo Anthony was appreciative of former teammate Allen Iverson's gesture for his son Kiyan (Image Source: @carmeloanthony/Instagram)

"Family," Anthony wrote.

During Iverson's stint at Denver, the Nuggets were one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. In the 2007-08 season, the Nuggets had the second-best offense in the league, averaging an astonishing 101.5 points. Iverson averaged 26.4 points that season while Anthony averaged 25.7 points, showcasing their immense chemistry as teammates.

Anthony played for the Nuggets until 2011 and enjoyed stints with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers before calling time on his career after the 2021-22 season, where he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kiyan Anthony to continue Carmelo Anthony's legacy at Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony is ranked the No. 34 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 per ESPN and 247Sports. He emerged as a four-star shooting guard prospect at Long Island Lutheran High, drawing interest from some of the top colleges in the nation.

After narrowing his list down to six on July 25, Kiyan ended all uncertainty by committing to Syracuse last weekend on his father's podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn". Carmelo subsequently celebrated his decision with an Instagram post, saying it's his time to make his own impression at Syracuse.

Kiyan Anthony looks set to continue the Anthony family's legacy at Syracuse, where his father led them to their only national championship in 2003. He will look to end his high school basketball career on a high, before going to Syracuse as one of the most exciting recruits in the 2025-26 season.

