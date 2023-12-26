"First Christmas in matching PJs": $1,700,000 NIL-valued Angel Reese and BF Cam'Ron Fletcher show off festive spirit with adorable Christmas pics

LSU Tigers women's basketball star Angel Reese is once again winning hearts on the internet. The 21-year-old sensation, with an On3 NIL valuation of $1,700,000, shared festive photos with her boyfriend and Florida State Seminoles basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher.

The couple often post images of their relationship on Instagram. This time, they shared wholesome Christmas photos in matching red and black checkered outfits.

In one of the uploads on Monday, Fletcher is seen kissing Reese on the cheeks while having a present over her head. She captioned her post:

"‘Tis the season for our first Christmas in matching PJs."

Take a look at the photos:

The star couple are spending quality time with each other as Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher celebrate Christmas in New York. Angel Reese even posted their picture with the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center.

Lil Wayne praises Angel Reese

In a recent podcast appearance with Tyler Rook, rap legend Lil Wayne showered praise on Angel Reese. The accolades came after they discussed how Reese navigated newfound fame during the NCAA basketball tournament, where she was crucial in guiding the LSU Tigers to victory against Virginia Tech.

Reese's rise in the tournament has been astronomical. However, her journey marked a brief pause on the court as she prioritized her mental health.

"My mental health is the most important thing before anything," Reese said, "I'm going to make sure I'm OK before anything because I don't want to cause anything - harm or any cancer within the locker room, so being able to take a reset to myself. Like I said before, I am human. I'm not just an athlete, and that's OK to do."

In the Bleacher Report podcast interview, Lil Wayne commended Reese's intelligence.

"Angel's a smart, smart young lady, very smart," Wayne said. "She takes time to think about the decisions she's gonna make, rather than your opinion in right or wrong, she takes time to think about them before she make 'em.

Having a personal connection with the Louisiana rapper, Reese had reached out to Lil Wayne, unrelated to her current situation. Wayne offered advice, encouraging Reese to embrace every aspect of her journey. He emphasized the importance of savoring the good moments amid the inevitable challenges.