Flau'jae Johnson gives her opinion amid YouTuber CJ So Cool's latest feud with DDG and Kai Cenat

Flau'jae Johnson shared her thoughts on the latest feud between YouTuber CJ So Cool and popular streamers DDG and Kai Cenat on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The LSU star posted her reaction after CJ So Cool's rant went viral on social media.
CJ So Cool blasted Kai Cenat and DDG after they ghosted him on his DMs. He called them out for snubbing him, saying that his goal now is to become "the biggest person on the internet" and have the most subscribers once he starts streaming.
The feud caught the attention of Johnson, who gave her opinion about the issue.
"Remind me to never make Cj So Cool mad," Johnson wrote.
Flau'jae Johnson's comment drew some laughs from other X users, who replied to her post.
"LMAOOOOOO," one fan wrote.
"LMFAOOOO fr thoo," one fan replied.
Here are some other reactions.
"He's such a troll," one fan shared.
"It’s real childish at this point," one fan posted.
Johnson has been active on X recently, posting messages about Shedeur Sanders' stunning slide in the 2025 NFL Draft and MiLaysia Fulwiley forming a new Big 3 with her and Mikaylah Williams at LSU.
Flau'jae Johnson reacts to MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU switch on X
MiLaysia Fulwiley stunned college hoops fans when she announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. She confirmed her departure from South Carolina, announcing on Friday that she has committed to joining LSU for the 2025-26 NCAA season.
Flau'jae Johnson was delighted with Fulwiley's move, posting several messages on X about her newest teammate. She wrote "With the butter" when news first broke about Fulwiley joining LSU. She then replied to a question asking if the Tigers have the best Big 3 in the country next season, answering "Yes."
Johnson has high hopes that Fulwiley will form a lethal trio with her and Mikaylah Williams. Fulwiley finished last season as South Carolina's second-leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points per contest. Fulwiley, who was Dawn Staley's main offensive weapon off the bench, shot 42.6% from the field, including 25.8% from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season.
Fulwiley is expected to fill the void left by Aneesah Morrow, who was the Tigers' leading scorer last season. Morrow was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here