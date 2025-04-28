Flau'jae Johnson gives her opinion amid YouTuber CJ So Cool's latest feud with DDG and Kai Cenat

Flau'jae Johnson shared her thoughts on the latest feud between YouTuber CJ So Cool and popular streamers DDG and Kai Cenat on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The LSU star posted her reaction after CJ So Cool's rant went viral on social media.

Ad

CJ So Cool blasted Kai Cenat and DDG after they ghosted him on his DMs. He called them out for snubbing him, saying that his goal now is to become "the biggest person on the internet" and have the most subscribers once he starts streaming.

The feud caught the attention of Johnson, who gave her opinion about the issue.

"Remind me to never make Cj So Cool mad," Johnson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson's comment drew some laughs from other X users, who replied to her post.

"LMAOOOOOO," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"LMFAOOOO fr thoo," one fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions.

"He's such a troll," one fan shared.

"It’s real childish at this point," one fan posted.

Johnson has been active on X recently, posting messages about Shedeur Sanders' stunning slide in the 2025 NFL Draft and MiLaysia Fulwiley forming a new Big 3 with her and Mikaylah Williams at LSU.

Flau'jae Johnson reacts to MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU switch on X

MiLaysia Fulwiley stunned college hoops fans when she announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. She confirmed her departure from South Carolina, announcing on Friday that she has committed to joining LSU for the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Ad

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (#4) handles the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (#12) during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson was delighted with Fulwiley's move, posting several messages on X about her newest teammate. She wrote "With the butter" when news first broke about Fulwiley joining LSU. She then replied to a question asking if the Tigers have the best Big 3 in the country next season, answering "Yes."

Ad

Johnson has high hopes that Fulwiley will form a lethal trio with her and Mikaylah Williams. Fulwiley finished last season as South Carolina's second-leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points per contest. Fulwiley, who was Dawn Staley's main offensive weapon off the bench, shot 42.6% from the field, including 25.8% from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season.

Fulwiley is expected to fill the void left by Aneesah Morrow, who was the Tigers' leading scorer last season. Morrow was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here