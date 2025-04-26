Flau'jae Johnson thinks MiLaysia Fulwiley fills the Aneesah Morrow hole in LSU Big 3 with Mikaylah Williams

Flau'jae Johnson can't wait to start playing alongside MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams in the 2025-26 NCAA season. The LSU star shared her thoughts on the Tigers' newest Big 3 on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday following Fulwiley's stunning move to Baton Rouge.
Johnson replied to a query from X account Boot Krewe Media asking if the LSU Tigers have the best Big 3 in the nation heading into next season. Johnson was direct, giving a one-word reply:
"Yes."
It's easy to see why Flau'jae Johnson believes LSU's new trio is the best in the country. Johnson was the Tigers' second-leading scorer last season, averaging 18.6 points through 34 games in her junior year. She also contributed in other departments, averaging 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Mikaylah Williams was LSU's third-leading scorer in the 2024-25 season, averaging 17.3 ppg across 37 games in her sophomore year. She also averaged 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg and 1.1 spg.
MiLaysia Fulwiley's move to LSU gives coach Kim Mulkey another legitimate scoring option in her lineup. Fulwiley was South Carolina's second-leading scorer last season, averaging 11.7 ppg through 39 games in her sophomore year.
Fulwiley scored at least 20 points in four games, including a 23-point performance against Maryland in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Fulwiley's arrival helps fill the void left by Aneesah Morrow, who averaged 18.7 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 2.5 spg through 36 games in her final season at LSU. Morrow, who was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA draft, led the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and steals in 2024-25.
How Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow got LSU's 2025 NCAA Tournament campaign off to a terrific start, combining for 47 points in the Tigers' 103-48 win over San Diego State in the first round. Johnson led the scoring for LSU with 22 points while Morrow posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards.
They continued their stellar play in the second round, combining for 67 points in LSU's 101-71 win over Florida State. Williams and Morrow led the Tigers' attack, scoring 28 and 26 points, respectively.
Morrow and Williams starred again in LSU's 80-73 win over NC State in the Sweet 16. Morrow scored 30 points and grabbed 19 boards while Williams recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and six dimes.
Their season ended in the next game, though, losing 72-65 to the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight. Johnson, Morrow and Williams combined for 53 points in their final game together at LSU.
