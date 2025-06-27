Flau’jae Johnson, KK Arnold, MiLaysia Fulwiley hyped as Mikaylah Williams shares snaps in Team USA jersey from FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Flau’jae Johnson, KK Arnold, and MiLaysia Fulwiley have reacted to Mikaylah Williams' pictures from the FIBA 3x3 World Cup. Williams sported the Team USA jersey.

On Saturday, LSU Tigers guard Williams shared pictures donning the US No. 12 jersey. The player can be seen scoring and celebrating during one of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup games. She also posed for a photoshoot on a throne with a basketball.

"It take more to be the great ✨💯," read her Instagram post's caption.

Trending

Mikaylah Williams put Flau'jae's song "What It Takes" on the post. LSU's standout guard Flau'jae hyped Williams in the comments section, adding to the lyrics of the song.

"It takes 12," wrote Flau'jae Johnson.

Comments on Mikaylah Williams' post

Kamorea “KK” Arnold, UConn Huskies guard, and MiLaysia Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU from South Carolina this year, also hyped the 6-foot player.

"COME ON!!!!❤️," commented KK Arnold.

"😈😈," MiLaysia Fulwiley posted emojis.

MiKaylah Williams played an important role in leading Team USA to a 4-0 start in pool play at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Cup. The former Gatorade National Player of the Year displayed excellent offensive versatility and physicality, helping the defending champions reach the quarterfinals.

Williams opened the tournament with a strong performance against Czechia, scoring five points and setting the tone early with an and-one bucket. Against the Netherlands, she drained Team USA’s first 2-pointer of the tournament and contributed crucial plays despite a scoring drought.

Her offensive confidence showed again in the win over Japan, where she added six points and played through a physical, fast-paced matchup. In the final pool play game against Chile, Williams scored six points and helped the U.S. dominate 21-6.

Team USA next faces the winner of China vs. the Pool D runner-up in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks shows love for Mikaylah Williams after FIBA 3x3 highlight

Mikaylah Williams has received praise for her performance in the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup from many, including Flau’jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks.

Last Wednesday, FIBA 3x3 shared a highlight clip of Williams on Instagram, where she can be seen showcasing her ball-handling ability before making a jumper shot.

“Bag so deep like the fries at the bottom,” read the post's caption.

Kia Brooks hyped up the LSU player.

“Let’s Geaux MK🏝️," Brooks commented on the post.

Brooks is known for supporting athletes beyond her daughter on social media. Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson has joined the roster for FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here