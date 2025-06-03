Flau'jae Johnson pens heartfelt message for LSU with highlights from 3 successful years with the Tigers

Flau'jae Johnson is preparing for her last college basketball season. The guard was one of the biggest names who were eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft this offseason. However, Johnson chose to run it back one last time with Kim Mulkey and Co.
The guard reminisced her three years with the LSU Tigers. On Monday, Johnson posted photos and videos from some of the biggest on-court moments in her career on Instagram and paired it up with a heartfelt message.
"Three years deep at LSU. Remember When I walked in as a freshman, eyes wide but ready. Winning that national championship wasn’t just a moment it was proof that hard work pays off.
"Every drill, every game, every setback pushed me further. From shin injury to eye injury to elite eight. I’ll be back, we’ll be back - better than ever," she wrote.
Flau'jae Johnson came to LSU as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022, MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic and the only girl to participate at the Iverson Classic. The guard immediately made an impact, averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. While her consistency won her the SEC Freshman of the Year award, it also helped the Tigers lift their first NCAA title.
Johnson is a huge factor as the program continues to maintain its candidacy for the national championship. She has also developed drastically since then. The guard is coming off her best season, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in the 2024-25 season, making 46.8% of her attempts.
Flau'jae Johnson on her expectations from her final CBB year
The LSU Tigers and Flau'jae Johnson will aim nothing short of a title next season. However, for Johnson, the year also provides an opportunity to build on her skills for the WNBA and improve her overall stock.
"I definitely want to win but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," she said after announcing her return. "Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."
The previous season demanded the most out of Flau'jae Johnson in terms of leadership.
It was the first year the team played without star center Angel Reese. Hailey Van Lith, who was initially expected to step into the leadership role, transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs.
