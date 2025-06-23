Flau'jae Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, was quick to react to the LSU guard’s hilarious dance moves in the gym. On Monday, a fan account shared a clip of Johnson dancing on Instagram as she showed off her dance skills in what looked like a gym setting.

Johnson’s personality was on full display in the video, which was originally posted on TikTok by @flaujae. The video featured Johnson wearing her USA basketball jersey.

“I’m the teammate with the 7am energy 😂,” Johnson wrote.

The moment caught the attention of Brooks, who reposted the clip on Instagram.

“That’s the energy😭❤️4️⃣,” Brooks wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction to LSU star's goofy dance clip in between practice

Johnson was selected to represent USA Basketball at the upcoming FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile. The 12-player roster was announced on Thursday by USA Basketball’s women’s junior national team committee. Johnson is one of five players who will make their competitive debut with USA Basketball.

Other players are Oklahoma senior center Raegan Beers, Iowa State junior center Audi Crooks, UCLA senior guard Gianna Kneepkens and Iowa senior forward Hannah Stuelke.

Last season, she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field for LSU. Johnson started all 34 games for LSU but was forced to miss the 2025 SEC tournament due to shin inflammation.

However, she returned for the NCAA Tournament and made an impact in LSU’s first-round win over San Diego State. The Tigers cruised to a 103–48 victory, as Johnson led the program in scoring with 22 points.

She delivered a career-high performance in the Elite Eight matchup against UCLA, scoring 28 points with 24 second-half points in a 72-65 loss.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson reacts to Kim Mulkey's courtside look

LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson playfully teased coach Kim Mulkey after spotting her courtside at Sunday's WNBA game.

Mulkey attended the Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings game wearing a simple blazer and jeans. The Mystics shared a photo of Mulkey on X, which caught Johnson's attention.

Flaujae 4️⃣ @Flaujae LINK Don’t worry yall im bout to start styling her I can’t take it no more. She too rich for this !!

As a freshman, Johnson helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA championship, averaging 11.0 ppg and 5.9 rpg and earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Last season, Johnson earned First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American honors.

Mulkey is the only person in NCAA women’s basketball history to win national championships as a player, assistant coach and coach. Mulkey guided LSU to a national title in 2023, adding to her three championships with Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019.

