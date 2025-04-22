Flau'Jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks drops 4 words of support for Aalyah Del Rosario as ex-LSU center announces commitment to Vanderbilt

Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson, showed her support for Aalyah Del Rosario as the ex-Tiger announced her commitment to Vanderbilt. On Monday, Talia Goodman of On3 reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Del Rosario has transferred to the Commodores.

Shortly after, the sophomore center confirmed the news herself with a post on her Instagram account.

"#anchordown⚓️⬇️," she wrote as the caption, alongside a graphic of herself in Vanderbilt gear.

Johnson's mother commented on the post with a four-word message:

"Miss you ❤️ Be Great!!" Brooks wrote.

Kia Brooks' comment

Del Rosario spent two seasons with the Tigers under coach Kim Mulkey, but she only started in one of her 65 appearances.

As a freshman last season, she appeared in 37 games and averaged 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. However, her playing time dipped in her sophomore year, as she averaged just 6.4 minutes per game.

On Apr. 9, Del Rosario announced she would not continue her college career in Baton Rouge and declared her intention to transfer.

"After much thought, I've decided to enter the transfer portal," Rosario said. "This was not an easy decision because LSU has become a second home to me, but I believe it's the best decision for my growth. I will always be grateful for the experiences and relationships I've had here."

In another comment, Flau'Jae Johnson's mom had nothing but kind words for the Dominican Republic native. Her comment had 125 likes.

"We love you no matter what!! Go be Great!!❤️🙏🏾💪🏾," Brooks wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

Aalyah Del Rosario joins four others exiting Kim Mulkey's program

The LSU Tigers will look a lot different next season as Aalyah Del Rosario becomes one of the five players who have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Several key players left due to exhausted eligibility and graduation, but that was not the only setback — they also suffered a massive blow by losing multiple players via the transfer portal.

Del Rosario will join Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Amani Bartlett, who will wear different colors next season.

Three of the departing players have already found new homes as Smith committed to Virginia, Poa joined the Arizona State Sun Devils and now Del Rosario will be a Commodore.

In counter moves, Mulkey has brought in East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner and four freshmen as reinforcements for next season, including five-star guard Divine Bourrage.

