Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia exuberant as Aneesah Morrow becomes 7th WNBA draft pick for the Connecticut Suns

LSU Tigers forward Aneesah Morrow is a professional player after her successful senior season of college basketball. On Monday, Morrow was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, one of the league's standout teams.

It comes after her second stint with the Tigers, which was her fourth overall year of collegiate hoops. Although she didn't win a national championship, Morrow displayed great defensive skills and athleticism as a wing, averaging team-highs in points, rebounds and steals with 18.7, 13.5 and 2.5, respectively, to go with 1.6 assists in her final year.

Several LSU faithful celebrated her selection as a testament to the program's success. Morrow's accomplishment was also celebrated by her teammate Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia J. Brooks, who posted about her on Instagram:

"Congrats Aneesah, Geaux be Amazing!! We love are so very proud of you!! 👏💜💛🏀 #WNBADraft #AneesahMorrow #LSU #LetsGeaux."

Brooks' upload included a reel showing her and her family celebrating the moment as the Chicago native was chosen in the lottery, captioning it:

"CONGRATS ANEESAH. 7TH OVERALL PICK. MADE IT HOME JUST IN TIME !! WNBA DRAFT," Brooks wrote with several emojis.

Morrow is one of the standout products of the Kim Mulkey-coached program as she nailed back-to-back lottery picks for the Tigers, joining now Chicago Sky stalwart Angel Reese from last year. Brooks' daughter, Flau'jae Johnson, is turning her attention to her senior stint of collegiate basketball.

The 2024-25 LSU Tigers ended their season in disappointment, losing 72-65 to the first seed UCLA Bruins as the No. 3 seed in Spokane Regional 1 in the Elite Eight on March 30.

Kim Mulkey attended the 2025 WNBA Draft to support Aneesah Morrow

Along with the support given by her teammates and their families, Aneesah Morrow's LSU coach Kim Mulkey attended the 2025 WNBA Draft to support her now former player. It was a proud moment for the tenured tactician as the two shared a hug after the stalwart heard her name called in the draft.

As Mulkey and the rest of the LSU Tigers now look on to win back the national title they won in 2023 in the 2025-2026 season, the 2024-2025 edition finished with an overall 31-6 record and 12-4 during SEC play.

