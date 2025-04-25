Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia shares 5-word reaction on Travis Hunter's heartfelt gesture for Shedeur Sanders at 2025 NFL draft

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, has briefly turned her attention from basketball to football in light of the 2025 NFL draft. Be it Will Campbell's emotions running on live television or Ashton Jeanty's energy, she hyped them all through her Instagram stories.

Brooks also highlighted when Travis Hunter was going through the press conference and expressed his desire to watch Shedeur Sanders get drafted.

"I'm also trying to make sure I don't miss Shedeur get his name called because I wanna be on phone and I also wanna talk to him, so, I'm tryna hurry up as fast as I can," he said.

As Columbia Broadcasting System's football page posted Hunter's desire on Instagram, Kia Brooks reposted it on her story:

"I ❤️ this young man," she wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom reacts to Hunter's gesture towards Sanders | @kiajbrooks/ig

Hunter's comments came after being selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played with Shedeur Sanders during his time at Colorado and believed him to be the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft pool.

"He don't fold under pressure, he is very accurate and you know he's going to make the right plays and he's going to the right thing with the football - he's the best quarterback in the draft," he said.

However, despite Travis Hunter's endorsements and expert opinions before the draft, Shedeur Sanders went undrafted in the first round on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints were reportedly interested in picking him initially, but went with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., respectively.

Flau'jae Johnson will return to the LSU Tigers

Flau'jae Johnson was eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft and had enough in her stock to shake up the transfer portal. However, the LSU guard will return to Kim Mulkey's roster for her senior year.

Johnson is coming off her best statistical year and first year as a clear leader of the Tigers. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals on 46.8% shooting.

Some of her best performances of the season include 25-point outings against ranked OU teams, Vanderbilt and Tulane, along with a 28-point masterclass in the team's NCAA tournament loss against UCLA.

Flau'jae Johnson will be without her frontcourt counterpart, Aneesah Morrow, next season. Morrow was picked seventh overall in the draft by the Connecticut Sun.

However, LSU has secured the addition of MiLaysia Fulwiley, which could yield interesting lineups in the coming season.

