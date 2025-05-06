Flau’Jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks proudly shares LSU star’s Met Gala 2025 after-party outfit 

On Tuesday, Flau’Jae Johnson’s stepdad, Ameen Brooks, proudly shared the LSU star's after-party outfit from the 2025 Met Gala on Instagram. He used her OTW track as the background music and expressed admiration for Johnson in the caption.

“#Metgala #afterparty On Dey neck 4 💜🖤💃🏽 #dadgirl,” Brooks wrote.

Brooks recently shared footage of Johnson's performance on Apr. 27. Johnson posed with Laquan Smith at the Met Gala in a different outfit.

This year’s appearance also marked Johnson’s first at the Met Gala. Angel Reese was chosen for the gala's host committee while celebrating her 23rd birthday. Reese shared some photos and videos, including one of her enjoying caviar and sushi with Megan Thee Stallion.

LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson stuns at the 2025 Met Gala

Flau’Jae Johnson turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom Walter Mendez gown tailored by Marquise Foster, wearing a Lynn Paul headpiece. Her black and white look was styled by Amiraa V and assistants Aaron Hawkins and Dorothy Lawes, with hair by Karjahh Carter and makeup by Jasmine Madison.

“Flau’jae’s look is a celebration of evolution, a visual narrative of a young woman blossoming into her purpose and power,” Amiraa V said. “A true one of one, her presence is the gift that keeps on giving.”

She described the outfit as a nod to dandyism and a bold representation of Black excellence, confidence and individuality. Johnson served as the host of this year's E! News CreatorCam, which took place at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Powered by Samsung and filmed on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the CreatorCam gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Met Gala through the eyes of a rising star. As she interacted with fellow celebrities and fashion icons, Johnson guided viewers through the evening’s moments and styles.

E! News also hosted a 90-minute Live From E! Stream from The Mark Hotel, led by Erin Lim Rhodes and Lonnie Marts. The duo spoke with guests before they went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the exclusive event. On the red carpet, Zuri Hall covered arrivals live from the museum steps.

