Flau'jae Johnson’s stepdad drops 2-word reaction to pay tribute to LSU star’s late father

Flau'jae Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, paid tribute to the LSU star's late dad on social media on Monday for the 22nd anniversary of Camouflage's tragic death. Brooks shared Johnson's heartwarming post about her father on his Instagram story, posting the short video she made in memory of the Savannah-based rapper.

Ad

Brooks included a short caption for his Instagram story. He remembered Camouflage, also known as Jason Johnson, who was murdered outside Pure Pain Records' recording studio on May 19, 2003, while walking with his toddler son.

"Rip camouflage," Brooks wrote with dove and blue heart emojis.

Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad, Ameen Brooks, paid tribute to the LSU star's late father, Jason Johnson. Source: Instagram/@ameen_82

Flau'jae Johnson's post included a video recalling how her father inspired her to become a rapper. Johnson, born six months after Camouflage's death, said that she found out who her father was at seven years old. Johnson then decided to be a rapper, with her dream being to fulfill her father's legacy.

Ad

Trending

Flau'jae has followed in her father's footsteps, becoming an accomplished rapper. She rose to prominence as a music artist during Season 13 of America's Got Talent, earning a golden buzzer from judge Chris Hardwick to book an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.

She signed a record deal with Roc Nation before releasing her debut album "Best of Both Worlds" last year. Flau'jae collaborated with Lil Wayne in one of the album's songs, "Came Out a Beast," which proved to be a huge hit, leading to the NFL including the song on its playlist for the 2024 campaign.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson's growing family with mom Kia and stepdad Ameen Brooks

Ameen Brooks became a stepfather to Flau'jae Johnson after he married the LSU star's mother, Kia Brooks, five years ago. They have three children together, who are all boys. They are Nixon Kole, Aydin Ameen, and Aythan Amir.

Flau'jae with her mother during The Money Game World Premiere at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on September 4, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Getty

Apart from her three younger stepbrothers, Johnson also has an older stepsibling named Trayron Milton. Milton was charged with assault last year after he got involved in a brawl between LSU and South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here