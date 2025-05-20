Flau'jae Johnson’s stepdad drops 2-word reaction to pay tribute to LSU star’s late father

Flau'jae Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, paid tribute to the LSU star's late dad on social media on Monday for the 22nd anniversary of Camouflage's tragic death. Brooks shared Johnson's heartwarming post about her father on his Instagram story, posting the short video she made in memory of the Savannah-based rapper.
Brooks included a short caption for his Instagram story. He remembered Camouflage, also known as Jason Johnson, who was murdered outside Pure Pain Records' recording studio on May 19, 2003, while walking with his toddler son.
"Rip camouflage," Brooks wrote with dove and blue heart emojis.
Flau'jae Johnson's post included a video recalling how her father inspired her to become a rapper. Johnson, born six months after Camouflage's death, said that she found out who her father was at seven years old. Johnson then decided to be a rapper, with her dream being to fulfill her father's legacy.
Flau'jae has followed in her father's footsteps, becoming an accomplished rapper. She rose to prominence as a music artist during Season 13 of America's Got Talent, earning a golden buzzer from judge Chris Hardwick to book an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.
She signed a record deal with Roc Nation before releasing her debut album "Best of Both Worlds" last year. Flau'jae collaborated with Lil Wayne in one of the album's songs, "Came Out a Beast," which proved to be a huge hit, leading to the NFL including the song on its playlist for the 2024 campaign.
Flau'jae Johnson's growing family with mom Kia and stepdad Ameen Brooks
Ameen Brooks became a stepfather to Flau'jae Johnson after he married the LSU star's mother, Kia Brooks, five years ago. They have three children together, who are all boys. They are Nixon Kole, Aydin Ameen, and Aythan Amir.
Apart from her three younger stepbrothers, Johnson also has an older stepsibling named Trayron Milton. Milton was charged with assault last year after he got involved in a brawl between LSU and South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.
