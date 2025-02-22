Flau'Jae Johnson sets the standard for LSU, says anything less than a Final Four finish in NCAA tournament will make her very unhappy

Flau'jae Johnson has high hopes for the LSU Tigers' 2024-25 season run. The guard shared her expectations from the team in an exclusive with Slam Online, speaking alongside Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams.

Ad

"Anything less than a Final Four I'm not gonna be happy about because I know what this team is capable of,” she said.

Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to a 20-0 season-opening run, something that contending programs like South Carolina, Notre Dame, USC or UConn were not able to replicate. Alongside LSU's flawless run, Flau'jae Johnson's expectations also stem from LSU's 2023 March Madness run.

Ad

Trending

The Tigers opened the 2022-23 season on a 23-0 run before losing multiple games. Nevertheless, it defeated programs like Michigan, Utah, Virginia Tech and Iowa to lift the national title.

Johnson claims that the ultimate goal for Mulkey's crew remains to win the NCAA championship.

"We’re trying to go all the way, get better every day, we could be so good, we’re right there ... that's why it's so cool because it takes so many different components to get where we’re at."

Ad

"But, man, once you get a taste of that national championship, that's the kind of standard we have here now. We're not going for nothing less at all."

Flau'jae Johnson pushed LSU back to the winning bracket

The LSU Tigers faced its second loss of the season to Texas on Sunday, entering Thursday's game against Georgia with a desperation to win. Flau'Jae Johnson came through, leading the team to a 79-63 win. She posted 21 points and three steals on 8 of 20 shooting.

Ad

Johnson's impact helped the team establish control early in the game with a 20-12 quarter. Even though the Bulldogs mounted a comeback, the Tigers capitalized on its first-quarter advantage to finish the half 37-30.

The third quarter became the deciding stretch of the contest, with Kim Mulkey's crew deploying a 21-15 run. Flau'jae Johnson stole the ball and scored a layup in the opening minute of the quarter, followed by two free throws in the middle. She then pushed the lead to 13 by hitting a last-second heat-check 3-pointer.

Johnson is in the middle of her best college year, averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals on 47.4% shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here