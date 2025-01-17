Flau'jae Johnson and Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal hype up brother Myles after his Miami show

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal's son Shaqir shared their support for Myles, Shaq's eldest son, following his Miami show. Myles, a DJ and TV personality, performed at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami on New Year's Eve.

On Thursday, Myles shared an Instagram post showing moments from his event. It was a homecoming for him since he grew up in the area during Shaquille O’Neal's time with the Miami Heat.

"Nothing like being back at home," Myles captioned the post.

Trending

The comments section filled up with love and support, including ones from his brother Shaqir and rapper/basketball player Flau'jae Johnson.

Johnson added two fire emojis while Shaqir, a junior forward at Florida A&M, dropped four emojis, including two fire symbols, a heart and a raising hands emoji.

Flau'jae and Shaqir commented on Myles' Instagram post (@mylesoneal/IG)

Flau'jae Johnson seeks to join Shaq, Lillard and LiAngelo on Billboard's charts

Flau'jae Johnson opened the Thursday episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds," by reacting to the news of former G League player LiAngelo Ball securing a lucrative deal with Def Jam.

On Monday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania announced via a tweet that Ball signed a deal worth around $13 million with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.

Ball's viral song "Tweaker," released on Jan. 4 has accumulated over 9 million views on YouTube already. The hit reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Johnson, who is making her own foray into the music industry, seemed impressed by Ball's success.

"That's the deal that the music business is shifting into, you know what I'm saying? For [LiAngelo Ball] to get that type of advance and still have full ownership of his music, whoever's running his business on that side is doing everything right," she said (0:45).

"And he just got a Billboard entry. I think it wasn't that low on the Hot 100. So, like, LiAngelo going up, man. For rap artists or athlete-artists on the Hot 100, it's just him, Shaq, and Damian Lillard. So I got to get to work."

Flau'jae Johnson, daughter of the late rapper Camouflage, is making waves in both the basketball and music industries. She dropped her debut EP "Best of Both Worlds" last summer featuring rap icon Lil Wayne.

The Savannah, Georgia native hinted at releasing a new project on her late-November podcast episode about ‘heartbreak and relationships,’ scheduled for release on Valentine's Day this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here