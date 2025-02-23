Flau'jae Johnson Stats Tonight - How did the LSU star fare vs Kentucky? (Feb. 23) 

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson had an unusually low-scoring game on Sunday, Feb. 23, but made up for it with a double-double. The No. 7 Tigers defeated the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats 65-58 on the road, improving to 12-2 in the SEC and 27-2 overall.

In 34 minutes of action, the junior guard tallied 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, making four free throws, while also collecting 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Though her scoring was subdued, Johnson’s intangibles helped LSU secure the win.

Uncharacteristically, the Kim Mulkey-coached squad started slowly, failing to score until the 6:31 mark of the first quarter when Johnson assisted on a jumper. She got on the board with a free throw soon after, as she made her presence felt on the glass early. LSU trailed 14-12 at the end of the opening quarter in a low-scoring affair.

Johnson continued to snag boards for her team as she was subbed back in the second frame. Her first field goal came at the 4:45 mark, but LSU's deficit grew to 12 points, 28-16. Despite her dominance on the boards, the Savannah, Georgia, native couldn’t stop the Tigers from heading into halftime down 38-26.

The 5-foot-10 standout opened the second half with a quick basket. While her rebounding kept LSU competitive, the team needed her to step up offensively, and she delivered throughout the third quarter. Thanks to Johnson’s scoring surge, the Tigers took a 49-44 lead heading into the fourth.

To open the fourth quarter, Johnson dished out an assist before continuing to work on the boards. Her energy and hustle proved crucial in a tightly contested defensive battle. In the final moments, a free throw sealed the seven-point win for LSU, 65-58.

Here are Flau'jae Johnson's stats for Sunday's win.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Flau'jae Johnson 34 13 13 3 1 0 4-9 1-2 4-6 4 2

Flau'jae Johnson's coach notches 750th win in college basketball

Flau'jae Johnson and Co.'s coach Kim Mulkey reached a major milestone on Sunday, earning her 750th career victory as a college basketball head coach. She boasts an impressive .862 career winning percentage.

After spending 21 seasons at Baylor, the 62-year-old has transformed the LSU Tigers program into a powerhouse.

The last time they won the national championship was in 2023, and that is what Mulkey and the rest of the Tigers aim to reclaim come March. Their next opponent will be the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road on Thursday.

