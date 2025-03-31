Flau'jae Johnson WNBA Draft decision: LSU star breaks silence on future, reveals Kim Mulkey factor in major decision

Flau'jae Johnson's basketball future remains uncertain following the LSU Tigers' loss to the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Spokane Arena on Sunday. ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou provided an update on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Johnson's plans as the LSU star considers whether to stay with the Tigers or declare for the WNBA draft.

Ad

Philippou reported that Johnson has yet to make a decision about the next step in her basketball career. She added that Johnson plans to consult people close to her, including LSU coach Kim Mulkey, before finalizing her choice.

"Flau'jae Johnson said she's still thinking about whether to come back to LSU next season or declare for the WNBA draft. She is going to talk to Kim Mulkey and her family before making her decision. She is eligible for the 2025 draft as she turns 22 this calendar year," Philippou wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson will turn 22 on Nov. 3, making her eligible to apply for the 2025 WNBA draft. However, she could also return to LSU, as the junior guard has yet to play her senior season with the Tigers.

Flau'jae Johnson's second-half explosion not enough to lift LSU past UCLA in Elite Eight showdown

Flau'jae Johnson delivered her best performance of the season in the Elite Eight against UCLA, scoring 28 points in LSU's 72-65 loss. After managing just four points in the first half, she erupted for 24 in the third and fourth quarters to fuel the Tigers' comeback attempt.

Ad

Johnson helped cut the Bruins' lead to three (56-53) with 3:24 remaining in the game after scoring six consecutive points. UCLA responded, though, with a 6-0 run to bring the lead back up to nine with 1:30 left. The Bruins held on to secure their first-ever Final Four appearance.

Flau'Jae Johnson (#4) of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena on March 30, 2025 in Spokane, Washington. Photo: Getty

Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams also scored in double figures for LSU, finishing with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Morrow added seven rebounds, one steal and one assist before fouling out in her final game for the Tigers. Williams also grabbed seven rebounds while contributing two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here