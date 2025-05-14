Florida's Todd Golden brings the Gator Chomp to $4,600,000,000 worth MLB team's home arena 

Florida Gators coach Todd Golden had a different kind of spotlight shining on him on Tuesday, trading the basketball court for the baseball diamond. Golden, fresh off winning the national championship with the Gators, was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Jeff Goodman, an analyst for Field of 68, posted a video of Golden's ceremonial pitch on X/Twitter. However, he was not impressed by the coach's throwing skills and shared his honest opinion.

"Todd Golden needs to work on his fastball. Wayyyy inside with the first pitch tonight at the Cubs game at Wrigley," Goodman wrote on X.

Here's the video:

The Cubs, who are worth $4.6 billion per Forbes, hosted the Miami Marlins on the night and defeated them 5-4 to remain top in the National League Central standings.

Golden, who arrived in Gainesville three years ago, guided Florida to its third national title in April after defeating Kelvin Sampson's Houston in the championship game. The Gators went 36-4 overall last season, finishing second in the SEC standings while clinching the conference tournament.

Todd Golden evaluates Gators' roster changes ahead of 2025-26 season

The Florida Gators will look to replicate their 2006 and 2007 back-to-back national championship seasons in the upcoming campaign. However, they will have to do it with a slightly different roster, as three top scorers from last season — Walter Clayton Jr, Will Richard and Alijah Martin — have exhausted their eligibility.

In a recent interview with Andy Katz on The Sideline, Golden addressed the changes in his team's roster and expectations for next season.

"This year, I don't think it's that much different," Golden said via 247Sports. "We've done a great job retaining our frontcourt — knock on wood, we should get all of those guys back.

"But the backcourt is going to be new. Getting Xaivian was huge, Xaivian Lee from Princeton is a huge addition. Him and Tommy Haugh were teammates back in prep school, so he has a really good understanding of how we operate and what we do," he added.

Golden is waiting on a decision from two juniors, Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon, as they weigh their options for the upcoming NBA draft. Meanwhile, Denzel Aberdeen entered the transfer portal and signed with Kentucky.

The Gators added two former four-star prospects in AJ Brown from Ohio and Xaivian Lee from Princeton to their roster.

