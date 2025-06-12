Former Clippers guard John Wall and ex-NBA star Josh Smith coach together at NBPA Top 100 camp

The NBPA Top 100 camp concluded in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday, with some of the best high school basketball stars in the nation training with several former NBA players.

Ad

Two of them were John Wall and Josh Smith, who had fun while helping train the next generation of stars.

Ad

Trending

Wall, who last played for the LA Clippers in 2023, and Smith, who last played for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017, helped the high school basketball stars shine as several NBA and college scouts watched.

Other former NBA stars spotted at the NBPA Top 100 camp included Matt Barnes, Richard Hamilton, James Jones and NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Olajuwon attended to watch his son, Abdul Aziz Olajuwon, showcase his skills in front of college coaches and his father's former colleagues.

Ad

As for the college coaches, some big names showed up at Rock Hill. These include Rick Barnes of Tennessee, John Calipari of Kentucky, Hubert Davis of North Carolina, Pat Kelsey of Louisville, Dusty May of Michigan, Mark Pope of Kentucky and John Scheyer of Duke.

Several assistant coaches were there as well, including Fran Fraschilla, Phil Martelli, Aaron McKie and Tubby Smith.

While the name of the training camp is "NBPA Top 100 camp," 111 high school players were invited and were present at Rock Hill. They include Taylen Kinney from Overtime Elite, Qayden Samuels of Bishop McNamara, Davion Adkins of Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy and many more.

Ad

Which players stood out during the NBPA Top 100 camp?

With 111 top high school stars at the NBPA Top 100 camp, several players stood out.

Five-star point guard Dylan Mingo posted a double-double in the first scrimmage, scoring 29 points with 10 assists and five rebounds.

Overtime Elite star Taylen Kinney also impressed, scoring 30 points in one scrimmage. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals during his junior year for RWE for Overtime Elite.

Abdul Aziz Olajuwon, son of Hakeem Olajuwon, stood out as well. Unlike his father, a center, Abdul is a wing and has offers from Sam Houston, UT-Arlington and Virginia Tech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here