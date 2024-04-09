WNBA-bound Caitlin Clark had a stellar game in the 87-75 National Championship loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, registering 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Clark ended her final college basketball season averaging 31.6 points on 45.5% shooting from the field and 37.8% shooting from deep, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, which were the best numbers in the country at this level.

On an episode of Fox Sports' "Speak," former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy defended the $3.4 million NIL-valued Clark's (as per On3) GOAT status after the championship game loss.

"I mean duh! Yeah. We talk about how great coach Staley was, how authentic she was. She gave an interview after the game saying 'Caitlin Curry Clark if you're out there somewhere, you're one of our GOATS you've changed the game,'" McCoy said.

"You guys talk about Breanna Stewart, Taurasi (Diana), Maya Moore, all these phenomenal athletes, they haven't changed the game the way Clark has. Caitlin Clark has changed the game."

Caitlin Clark and the GOAT debate

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark has obliterated almost every conceivable point-scoring record in both men's and women's college basketball ending her collegiate career with 3,921 points.

She has collected multiple individual honors including the Naismith Player of the Year Award and will likely go down as one of the most decorated players in college sports.

But her resume has one glaring hole, the lack of a national championship. Although she has elevated the Iowa Hawkeyes into perennial contenders, they have fallen short in two national championship games.

Before the clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks, coach Dawn Staley questioned the popular Clark's credentials due to a lack of a national championship win.

"I agree with Stewy (Breanna Stewart) when it comes to winning the championship," Staley said. "We're going to talk about GOATs. I think she's the GOAT, to be able to win four national championships and to be MVP. I think she was MVP all four times."

After the Gamecocks beat the Hawkeyes, Staley extended an olive branch to Caitlin Clark, praising her impact on college women's basketball and calling her one of the GOATs.

During an interview on Sirius XM, former UConn star Breanna Stewart, who won four national championships during her college basketball career also pointed out Clark's missing accolade.

"You are going to look 10 years back and you are going to see all the records that she has broken, points and stuff like that, but anybody knows your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship. So you need one," Stewart said.

Caitlin Clark ended her college basketball career as perhaps one of the most influential players to have ever played, but the lack of a national championship will always brew conversations.

